Katong bar sign: “Last order at 00:30… And please leave by 1 am… I have a fierce wife to answer to”

SINGAPORE: A bar sign appears to have caught the attention of many Singaporeans after its rather unconventional way of informing customers of the time for its last call for orders.

It’s not every day you see a sign as honest as that of one spotted at a bar in Odeon Katong. Whatever the marketing strategy behind such a straightforward tone seems to have worked, as many netizens have been talking about it since a netizen shared a photo online.

“As the authorities are very strict, our last order for drinks and karaoke will be at 00:30 hours,” a window sign read, “Please don’t tell me ‘Eh bro, 1 last drink’ or ‘Eh bro rabak sia I just come’ or ‘Eh bro don’t worry (about) anything, I’ll answer 1…”

“And please leave by 1 am,” the sign added. “Cause I also have a house to stay and a fierce wife to answer (to).”

A netizen shared a photo of the sign on an online news forum on Saturday (April 22), saying, “Found this notice outside a bar in Katong.”

In the comments section, the uploader added, “For those who have asked where this bar is, it’s at Odeon Katong but it does not appear to be fully set up yet. ‘Xanadu by paddles’ is the other information I’ve captured but search results show nothing. Unit number should be 01-06, previously occupied by GRD CTRL Cafe.”

Many other netizens responded to the post by sharing amusing responses in the comments section. “I can literally imagine the fierce wife(‘s) face right now,” said one. “(The) wife is the ultimate authority in the house,” said another.

Still, a third was so kind as to remind others, “Happy wife, happy life, bro.”

