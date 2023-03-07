Kate Pang’s son describes her as “short” & “fat” in his short essay

SINGAPORE: In her recent Instagram post, Kate Pang shared a short essay written by her 8-year-old son, Aden. Unlike other children, her son described her quite uniquely. “My son’s composition – ‘My mom'” said Kate in her post caption before transcribing the essay word by word.

“My mom is 39 years old, fat, a little short, and not very athletic. She likes to penetrate clothes, very kind and angry, but I love her. My mom is annoying, she will do something when I don’t want her to do it. She cares about me and sometimes she hits me because she cares too much.”

Kate Pang added various hashtags to her post caption, defending herself. The hashtags say that she is 49kg and 165cm tall, she has been doing yoga for more than ten years, and she can’t wait to know what Aden has to write about his dad.

Due to the interesting message that Aden gave to her mother, which is very unusual for his age, many netizens have commented on the said post.

Singapore radio personality, Kunhua, commented: “The last sentence is so funny. How can mom not get excited after reading the composition” which gained a reply from Kate Pang stating, “I saw the first sentence… my fist already clenched.”

One IG user also said: “Your kids really love to mess with you.”

Another IG user admitted: “My kids wrote “my mom” when they were young and are very patterned to describe me as very fake. I would rather like to see authentic articles like your son.”

One more IG user declared: “Fictitious story. Your son got good imagination.”

Kate Pang is married to Singaporean actor Andie Chen, and they are a family of four – with their children Aden and Avery.

