Kate Pang found her bra in her daughter’s school bag, asks daughter ‘Miss the taste of breast milk too much?’

SINGAPORE — Kate Pang, 39, Singaporean and Taiwanese former actress and television host, was surprised when she recently discovered an unusual item in her daughter’s school bag. She explained that on winter vacation, Kate helped her daughter organize her stuff and found her bra with her other school materials.

The actress asked her daughter why she was taking her bra to school. “Do you miss the taste of breast milk too much?” she jokingly asked in her photo caption – which is primarily addressed to her daughter. In the Instagram post, she shared the photo revealing the unexpected.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Pang (@katepang311)

Her daughter said she brings it with her because she wants to feel her mother’s presence during nap time.

Netizens have commented on her Instagram post and expressed their opinions and insights.

Apple Hong, a Singaporean actress and singer, mentioned that the daughter’s gesture was ‘more close and intimate.’

An IG user stated, “Very curious about the teacher’s reaction when she took this out of her bag during her nap.” One account user was curious whether the teacher was laughing and entertained by this encounter.

Another user remarked, “our daughter is really… So cute”, and another commented, “Oh my god. She (the daughter) is hilarious.”

Yet another IG user jokingly said that Kate Pang should pick a bra with lace and let her daughter carry it to school.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg