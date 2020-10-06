Kate and Princess Charlotte have now mastered the floss dance

- Advertisement -

The Duke of Cambridge revealed some surprising details about his family in a new ITV documentary, Prince William: A Planet for Us All.

The 38-year-old prince visited Liverpool, a visit documented in the film. He had an opportunity to surprise a bunch of children who built a big bug hotel which they whimsically named ‘Bugingham Palace’.

A student asked the father of three if George had taught the family how to do the floss dance.

“No, Charlotte can floss,” William replied, noting that their daughter had mastered it at the age of 4 and that his wife could also do the popular dance style.

“Catherine can floss but I can’t. It’s, it’s like a really horrible film to watch me floss,” he added.

In the documentary, he says his wife, Kate Middleton has some wicked dance moves!

They also discussed the importance of insects on the environment, the children asked about the royal father’s children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5 and Prince Louis, 2.

“Is Princess Charlotte cheekier than Prince George?” asked one child, according to Hello! magazine.

“No they’re about as cheeky as each other,” William answered. “They’re very cheeky.”

PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT

Prince William reflected on how his children have impacted his commitment to protecting the environment in the new documentary which airs in the UK on ITV on Monday.

“I really want to make sure that in 20 years, George doesn’t turn around and say, are you ahead of your time? Because if he does, we’re too late,” William says.

“I’ve got George, Charlotte and now Louis in my life, your outlook does change. You want to hand over to the next generation, the wildlife, in a much better condition,” he adds.

The prince’s kids may still be young but they already share their father’s love of the environment.

The royal couple showed off some adorable images of the family in the garden at Kensington Palace last weekend, meeting one of their favourite TV stars, Sir David Attenborough.

And on Saturday, a video was released showing the three children asking the revered naturalist a question while helping to raise awareness of the challenges of the natural world.