Karoshi: The deadly work culture that’s killing careers and people

Thousands of people are aware that job stress can lead to mental and physical ailments, but only a few realize that there’s a fatal stage beyond exhaustion and burnout, one that can put an end to careers and even lives.

According to a recent article published by Forbes, the death-causing sickness begins with lingering, unmanaged work stress leading to burnout, when left ignored, ends in “karoshi,” a Japanese term that means “death from overwork.” However, this is not just an issue in Japan; workers all over the world also die from karoshi annually, yet it is rarely called by its name.

In Japan, where karoshi is widely recognized, overworked personnel often work 60- to 70-hour weeks, transforming workplaces into “killing fields.” Economic experts in India have labeled death from overwork as “a poison by slow motion.”

Burnout in disguise

Despite alarming data, the U.S. remains hesitant to recognize karoshi. Nearly half of American workers consider themselves workhorses, and 59% experience moderate to high burnout, according to the 2024-2025 Aflac WorkForces Report. Instead of “karoshi,” when workers collapse from too much exhaustion, it is attributed to heart attacks, strokes, or diabetes—the indicators rather than the real source.

Stress levels continue to climb, with 62% of workers reporting higher stress in 2025 than in 2024. Millennials are the most affected, with 66% experiencing burnout, but the problem is not confined to young people alone. Burnout has infiltrated corporate management, with 71% of CEOs experiencing regular or occasional exhaustion. The burden on top officials is driving many to resign. In 2024 alone, 2,221 CEOs left their posts, citing persistent anxieties, discontent, frustration, and disillusionment.

Redefining work and wellness

The cost of burnout extends beyond the office. A study of 2,000 workers found that 60% spend their free time not being truly alive. Many people feel embarrassed about taking breaks or pursuing hobbies, and some don’t even exercise, socialize, or travel. This is a crisis point, as continued burnout erodes drive, drains inspiration, diminishes creativity, and weakens individuality—key elements for success.

Gen Z, championing work-life balance and trends like micro-retirement, indicates a reflective shift. Business owners and company managers must adopt adaptable, human-centered approaches that value personal time and promote wellness. Eventually, averting karoshi is about harmonising productivity with humanity, creating work cultures where viability and well-being coexist. Without vital change, the lethal price of overworking will only escalate in 2025 and beyond.

It’s time to stop taking burnout as a symbol of integrity and begin caring about the lives and futures of workers universally.