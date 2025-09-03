// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
32.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram.com/karolinamuchova
Sports
2 min.Read

Karolina Muchová stops US Open match and breaks down in tears after spotting ex-boyfriend in the crowd

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Czech tennis athlete Karolina Muchová suddenly became emotional at her US Open match last week after she saw her ex-boyfriend in the crowd. 

In her match against Sorana Cîrstea, she was losing with a scoreline of 1-4 when she stopped playing, pointed at the crowd, and wiped her tears with a towel. After her breakdown, she apologised to the umpire for the pause and continued with the match. 

Despite what happened, the 28-year-old semifinalist found her rhythm and won the match. 

In her post-match press conference, the athlete explained what happened. “Opposite my bench, my ex-boyfriend sat down. He sometimes shows up at places where he shouldn’t be. That startled me a bit. I told him to leave, he didn’t. But later he did go. It was hard to focus in that moment,” she said. 

Two days after the incident, Muchová won her match against fellow Czech Linda Nosková and declared that she is trying to move on. She also stated that she did not make any report and that “everything is good”.

See also  ‘No more repeat matchups!’ Tennis fans post wishlists ahead of Wimbledon 2025 draw

On social media, netizens expressed their support for Karolina’s performance so far this season. One fan commented, “Every time I watch you play is like watching a piece of art. Amazing talent.” 

Another remarked that she is playing better and better every single day.

On reporting individuals in a tournament 

In tournaments, players are allowed to stop certain individuals from getting tickets or access passes, especially if it will disrupt their games. 

This event is an addition to the times when women tennis players are bothered by people they don’t want watching them in the crowd. 

British athlete Emma Raducanu had the same experience during her match against Karolina Muchová at the Dubai Open, where a man stalking the athlete was removed from the venue for his behaviour. Raducanu admitted that she was visibly shaken when she saw the man in the audience, and she couldn’t breathe or see through tears. 

See also  Tennis fans name WTA players who they believe haven't lived up to their potential

“I was not on the court, to be honest, and I’m not really sure how I regrouped…I think that was a pretty good effort for me to carry on playing in that match, in that scenario. I finished the match, and I even had chances in the first set, but, yeah, it was a very emotional time,” Raducanu stated at that time.”

Due to this, the man was given a restraining order and was also banned from attending future tournaments. 

Read more about Emma Raducanu’s incident here

Hot this week

In the Hood

Lamborghini supercar totalled in Yishun collision, two injured

SINGAPORE: A Lamborghini supercar was left badly wrecked after...
Business

Disney to pay US$10M fine after allowing data collection on children under 13, FTC says

WASHINGTON: The Walt Disney Company will pay a US$10...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Lamborghini supercar totalled in Yishun collision, two injured

SINGAPORE: A Lamborghini supercar was left badly wrecked after...

S’poreans say Toa Payoh’s vibe is ‘geriatric’, but the food is good

SINGAPORE: When a Reddit user who had just moved...

Man criticised for looking for halal food in IKEA Alexandra asks if it’s wrong to ask questions

SINGAPORE: A TikTok user recently found himself called out...

Resident frustrated as neighbour burns perfumed incense outside HDB flat multiple times a day

SINGAPORE: A woman took to social media to vent...

Business

Disney to pay US$10M fine after allowing data collection on children under 13, FTC says

WASHINGTON: The Walt Disney Company will pay a US$10...

Boustead Singapore submits regulatory applications for REIT listing to MAS and SGX

SINGAPORE: Boustead Singapore has submitted regulatory applications for the...

Is your job at risk of being replaced by AI?

SINGAPORE: To call artificial intelligence (AI) a disruptor is...

HSBC tops the list of preferred banks for Singapore’s wealthiest

SINGAPORE: HSBC has become the leading brand among Singapore’s...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore