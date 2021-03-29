Entertainment Arts Kareena Kapoor 'can't wait' to return to London, shares nostalgia post with...

Kareena Kapoor ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares nostalgia post with baby Taimur

Hindustan Times

EntertainmentArtsCelebrityLifestyleInternationalTravel
India — Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday shared a family photo in a throwback post on social media platform Instagram. The picture features her husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor, their mother Babita, and Karisma’s kids Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor enjoying their time in London.

In the picture, the family members are seen in a park. She wrote, “Always better together PS: London, I can’t wait to be back.”

Reacting to her post, Karisma dropped a comment saying, “Can’t wait,” followed by heart and hug emojis. Kareena’s fans also showered their love for her in the comments section.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child on February 21, 2021. The couple is yet to reveal his name or face. They have been tight-lipped about announcing the newborn’s name, maybe because of the backlash they received after naming their first son Taimur.

The actor has also been sharing selfies and post-pregnancy pictures on Instagram.

On Women’s Day, she shared a black and white post with her newborn but didn’t show his face. She had written, “There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves”.

She was spotted near a studio in Mumbai, where she shot for a celebrity cooking show, just a little over a month after delivering her child. The upcoming Discovery+ show, titled Star vs Food, will have celebrities cooking a meal for their beloved people under the supervision of a Masterchef.

The actor will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan in the lead role, directed by Advait Chandan. The movie is a remake of the Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. She has also signed Karan Johar’s historical drama, Takht. However, the film has been put on the backburner due to the Covid-19 pandemic.Follow us on Social Media

