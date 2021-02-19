Kang Daniel recalls how he recovered from depression

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Singers Kang Daniel and Kim Bum Soo, sports trainer Yang Chi Seung and comedian Park Young Jin appeared as guests on the Feb 17 episode of MBC’s Radio Star.

Kang Daniel shared on the show about his many records, including topping an idol chart for 151 weeks and setting a Guinness world record for taking the shortest time to reach one million followers on Instagram. He said that David Beckham had that record and Pope Francis broke it, then Kang broke it again. After that, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set a new record and Kang felt a little regretful.

The singer also shared about a unique gift he had received from a fan. When the fan brought a gift, Kang asked what it was. The fan said it was a property deed for land. Kang said he could not accept that but the fan explained that it was for a plot of land on the moon. Kang added that he believes in aliens and that he put the deed up in his house. He said sometimes he thinks about what will happen if an alien suddenly comes and tells him that this is their land.

Soompi reported Kang shared about the break he took due to mental and physical health issues. He had depression and panic disorder two years ago. He lost his drive for life. Kang also lost his appetite and could not sleep well. He felt that he had no sense of purpose.

He said, “I even thought that the work I was doing wasn’t right for me and that I should quit. I listened to a lot of music during that time, and when I saw other singers performing, I thought, ‘I want to stand on stage’, and felt a renewed passion. My new song ‘PARANOIA’ is very dark. I just wrote about the feelings that I had experienced during that time.”

Kang Daniel released the single “PARANOIA” on Feb 16. /TISG

