SINGAPORE: How much would you be willing to sacrifice for a dream?

For Cassa Tan, the answer is everything familiar. At just 15, she left Singapore alone to pursue a K-pop career in South Korea, giving up her education, friendships, and the conventional path most of her peers follow, as reported by CNA.

Opportunity to train as a performer

Instead of preparing for her O-Levels in Secondary 4, Cassa seized a scholarship opportunity to train as a performer.

K-pop training is a high-risk journey—either leading to stardom or an uncertain return home. When the writer met Cassa and her parents before her departure, the writer had many questions. What if she doesn’t make it? How does her family feel about this? How much is too much to give up?

Cassa, dressed in a pink ruffled top and knee-high socks, exuded quiet confidence. “K-pop is my calling,” she declared. Her parents, while cautious, support her dream, acknowledging the rarity of such an opportunity.

Competitions across Asia

Her passion for K-pop began at 12, inspired by Aespa. She started practising routines in her bedroom and convinced her septical mother to enrol her in singing lessons. Competitions across Asia followed, cementing her ambition.

Despite limited formal training, Cassa impressed judges in a global audition, prompting her family to invest heavily in her journey. Instead of continuing her studies in Singapore, she joined a performing arts school in Seoul. Soon after, SM Universe (Singapore) discovered her videos, leading to a private audition in Korea. She earned a six-month scholarship covering intensive K-pop training.

Now balancing academics with rigorous training, Cassa has adapted to life in Seoul, forming friendships and embracing the demanding schedule. Aware of the industry’s pressures, she has mentally prepared herself for its challenges. With her parents’ unwavering support, she remains committed, believing she has what it takes to succeed.