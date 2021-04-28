Entertainment Celebrity Justin Bieber's new hairstyle stirs controversy

Justin Bieber’s new hairstyle stirs controversy

He has 'no right' to wear 'locs'

Justin Bieber's new hairdo is causing an uproar. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

 

Peaches singer Justin Bieber has been accused of cultural appropriation after showing off his new hairdo, and being a “dilettante…dipping his toe in the culture.”

On Sunday (April 25), Bieber debuted the “locs” style on Instagram, followed by a close-up shot on Monday (Apr 26). Back in 2016, the Canadian singer wore cornrows and it caused an uproar on social media.

Speaking to the Guardian, Stephanie Cohen, co-founder and legal political organiser at the Halo Collective, a natural hair organisation, said: “When I see a white person in mainstream media sporting a black hairstyle, it makes me angry.

- Advertisement -

“I’m angry because this standard does not exist when a black person simply wears their hair in this way. You can’t just wear something so historically significant and ignore the struggles behind what the hairstyle purports.”

Cohen said Bieber had “no right” to wear the hairstyle.

“My reasoning and understanding of someone wearing something not specific to their culture or ethnicity is that if they cannot speak for black or minority rights [and] be a consistent ally – then they have no right to wear something like locs.”

Justin Bieber has been accused of cultural appropriation. Picture: Instagram

The editor of Black Beauty and Hair magazine, Irene Shelley, said: “I think why people are annoyed with Justin Bieber casually wearing locs is that it’s seen as not respecting the origins of the style.

“People still face hair discrimination and stigma for their hair choice. … You can face discrimination by your employer or school. [Bieber] is seen as a dilettante, a person who’s dipping his toe in the culture, without any real commitment or knowledge of the style’s history.”

Cohen and Shelley both said the common name for the hairstyle, “dreadlocks”, was rooted in a history of racism.

Shelley said: “It is said that East African Mau Mau warriors wore their hair in a matted style that British colonialists found ‘dreadful’.”

Another version of the origin of the name, she said, was that “the Rastafari religion was once seen as a threat to Christianity and came under attack by the authorities that tried to suppress the ‘Rasta’ movement. Their dreadlocks were thought to be disgusting and frightening, hence the term ‘dread’.”

Cohen said the name “comes from the negative term ‘dreadful’ – coined by slave owners and colonisers to describe the hairstyle.

“The term has been so normalised in the English language that people often are ignorant of its connotations,” she said.

Shelley said, “Loc wearers will sometimes take offence at their locs being called dreadlocks as they see a difference: one is a hairstyle and the other is a lifestyle.”/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

WP leaders past and present meet in the Leader of the Opposition’s office

Singapore -- Prominent members of the Workers’ Party (WP) recently gathered at the office allocated to Mr Pritam Singh as the Leader of the Opposition (LO). They were happily smiling in the picture Mr Singh posted on Facebook on Thursday (Apr 22). "It...
View Post
Featured News

Lawrence Wong: Will the next Finance Minister become the next PM – this time?

Finance Ministers do not necessarily become Prime Ministers. But being a Finance Minister at a time like now is significant. So I would say Lawrence Wong is very much the man of the hour. Watch this space. Do not take your...
View Post
Featured News

Diner’s meal ruined after she finds bone in fish fillet, chef tells her she should check 

Singapore—Fish fillets are expected to be boneless, especially when they’re eaten as part of a sandwich which one takes in one's hands and polishes off —without checking for bones. Right?  Apparently not, as one netizen found out at T Bob's Corner, where she...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent