Entertainment Celebrity Justin Bieber's mother reacts to his new tattoo

Justin Bieber’s mother reacts to his new tattoo

'Don't you have enough yet?' she asks

Justin Bieber just got a new ink. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Parents are not the biggest fans of their children’s tattoos. That holds for celebs, too. Just ask Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old recently uploaded a photo of himself getting inked by the popular artist Dr Woo, who also did the rose on Bieber’s neck. According to Buzzfeed, the Yummy hitmaker then showed off the finished piece which was a tiny peach. The best part was not the post itself but the comments.

Bieber’s mum, Pattie, wrote: “Don’t you have enough yet?” It is the most typical mother response ever! Bieber is said to have over 60 tattoos, so you would think his mother would be used to it by now. At the end of the day, the women who gave birth to celebrities are still just mums who are not pleased with their children’s tattoos.

Justin Bieber’s mother reacted to him getting a new tattoo. Picture: Instagram

- Advertisement -

Born on March 1, 1994, Justin Drew Bieber is a Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Bieber was signed to RBMG Records in 2008. With his debut EP My World, released in late 2009, Bieber became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

At the age of 16, Bieber released his debut studio album My World 2.0 (2010), which contained the hit single “Baby”. The album debuted atop the US Billboard 200, making Bieber the youngest solo male act to top the chart in 47 years. Bieber had quickly established himself as a teen idol. Following his debut album and promotional tours, he released his 3D biopic-concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which was a box office success. Bieber’s next album, Under the Mistletoe (2011), became the first Christmas album by a male artist to debut at number one on the Billboard 200. In the years following the release of Believe (2012), Bieber faced several controversies for his rebellious nature, and his sound transitioned into R&B and hip-hop./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

- Advertisement -
Featured News

AWARE backs Sun Xueling’s finding on need for no-fault divorce

Singapore— Gender equality advocacy group AWARE has come out in support of "no-fault divorce" like Ms Sun Xueling, MP for Punggol West SMC and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Social and Family Development. Ms Sun posted on Facebook on...
View Post
Featured News

Mdm Jessie Seah and her 100-year-old mother grateful for help from SDP

Singapore — An elderly lady and her centenarian mother went through an ordeal to seek legal assistance, and finally found help through the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP). I had lunch with Mdm Jessie Seah (https://fb.watch/4rCwJ6ACa9/) weeks ago & also visited her century...
View Post
Asia

Education comes first for actor Moses Chan’s family after moving to new home at S$17,000 monthly rent

HONG KONG - Actor Moses Chan and his family have officially moved into a stunning new home renting for HK$100,000 (S$17,000) a month. 8days.sg reported the actor’s wife Aimee (who is also an actress) shared that the main reason why they decided...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent