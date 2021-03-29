Justin Bieber’s mother reacts to his new tattoo

- Advertisement -

Parents are not the biggest fans of their children’s tattoos. That holds for celebs, too. Just ask Justin Bieber.

The 27-year-old recently uploaded a photo of himself getting inked by the popular artist Dr Woo, who also did the rose on Bieber’s neck. According to Buzzfeed, the Yummy hitmaker then showed off the finished piece which was a tiny peach. The best part was not the post itself but the comments.

Bieber’s mum, Pattie, wrote: “Don’t you have enough yet?” It is the most typical mother response ever! Bieber is said to have over 60 tattoos, so you would think his mother would be used to it by now. At the end of the day, the women who gave birth to celebrities are still just mums who are not pleased with their children’s tattoos.

Born on March 1, 1994, Justin Drew Bieber is a Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Bieber was signed to RBMG Records in 2008. With his debut EP My World, released in late 2009, Bieber became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

At the age of 16, Bieber released his debut studio album My World 2.0 (2010), which contained the hit single "Baby". The album debuted atop the US Billboard 200, making Bieber the youngest solo male act to top the chart in 47 years. Bieber had quickly established himself as a teen idol. Following his debut album and promotional tours, he released his 3D biopic-concert film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, which was a box office success. Bieber's next album, Under the Mistletoe (2011), became the first Christmas album by a male artist to debut at number one on the Billboard 200. In the years following the release of Believe (2012), Bieber faced several controversies for his rebellious nature, and his sound transitioned into R&B and hip-hop.

