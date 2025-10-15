// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, October 15, 2025
30.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Stomp
Singapore News
2 min.Read

‘Just mind-blowing’— Young girl relieves herself at Tampines playground in broad daylight, father seen holding the tissue

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: An anonymous passer-by was shocked to witness a young girl squatting and relieving herself at a public playground in Tampines. She was accompanied by her father and sister, as seen in photos and a video. 

The passer-by said the young girl was playing in the playground before the incident happened. “I didn’t see peeing, but she was pooping. That’s very clear.” 

The young girl was seen wiping her bottom with a wet tissue, while her father was squatting in front of her. The passer-by admitted that the incident was a shocker, with the girl’s family allowing the act in broad daylight, and in the middle of all the HDB blocks. 

“And it’s at a playground where so many kids are playing. For them to actually do business there is just mind-blowing.” 

On social media, netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions about the incident. One commenter stated that the public should approach the family and tell them that what they were doing was wrong. “Civic-mindedness is very important in our community. Our positive mind and attitude towards our safe, clean and green environment is our responsibility.” 

See also  Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon apologises for the ‘inconvenience’ caused by massive traffic jam

Another netizen remarked: “Children, we need to excuse them, sometimes as emergencies can be challenging to handle.” 

One more netizen said that if the parents clean up the mess, then there is nothing to say, but if they do not clean it, then it’s a different story. 

Urinating or defecating in public in Singapore

Under Singapore laws, no one is permitted to urinate or defecate in any street, arcade, vacant land, river canal, ditch, drain or watercourse, or in any place where the public has access. 

Moreover, no person is allowed to spit or expel mucus from the nose on any street, floor, a public service vehicle, or any place to which the public has access. Anyone who is seen violating these rules will be guilty of an offence under the Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will take appropriate action against anyone caught in such socially unacceptable behaviour. Anyone found guilty of such an action for the first time can be fined up to $1,000. 

See also  'Am I wrong to cover my nose next to a smelly uncle?' — Singaporean on MRT asks after an elderly passenger told him, 'That's very offensive!'

Additionally, not flushing the toilet and urinating in elevators are considered breaking the law as well. Elevators are usually equipped with Urine Detection Devices (UDD), which detect the smell of urine, set off an alarm and close the door until the police arrive to arrest the offender.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

DBS named world’s best AI bank in Global Finance Awards

SINGAPORE: DBS was named the world’s best artificial intelligence...

‘The offer failed’: Ex-banking professional says former boss sabotaged his job application

SINGAPORE: A former banking professional in Singapore claimed on...

Senior employee seeks advice after SMU fresh grads refuse to join Friday drinks or weekend events

SINGAPORE: A senior employee at an American MNC has...

Singapore’s curated F&B, luxury, and specialised services remain resilient as international brands snap up vacant F&B outlets

SINGAPORE: Vacated food and beverage (F&B) spaces are being...

Singapore Politics

Gov’t has pumped $380M annually to Mediacorp over the past 5 years

SINGAPORE: Over the past five financial years, the government...

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

© The Independent Singapore

// //