SINGAPORE: Opposition party Red Dot United (RDU) has responded to the release of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) report, revealing that it will contest six constituencies in the next General Election, which must be held before Nov 23.

The EBRC report revealed major changes to Singapore’s electoral map, with only nine wards remaining unchanged. The total number of electoral divisions has increased from 31 to 33, with 18 GRCs and 15 SMCs. The number of elected Members of Parliament (MPs) will rise from 93 to 97.

Five new GRCs have been created, alongside six new SMCs. Five former SMCs have been absorbed into GRCs, reducing the number of SMCs despite the overall increase in constituencies.

The Government has accepted the recommendations of the committee.

Pointing out that the political landscape in the west of Singapore has drastically been altered, RDU expressed “deep disappointment” with the electoral map changes – especially the way Jurong GRC, where the party has been active in the area for some years now, has been dissolved and split into four parts.

RDU noted that “Jurong GRC, as we know it, has been erased, replaced by the newly drawn Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, Jurong Central SMC, and West Coast-Jurong West GRC.” It especially expressed concern for the residents of Taman Jurong, with whom the party has gotten close since former MP Tharman Shanmugaratnam stepped down in 2023 to mount a presidential bid.

“Many of them have shared with us their fears that they are losing fair representation in Parliament. Their voices, concerns, and aspirations should not be sidelined through arbitrary boundary changes,” RDU added in its statement.

The party also said that the changes to the electoral boundaries “disproportionately affect opposition-contested areas in the west” particularly at West Coast GRC and Bukit Batok SMC.

“The introduction of new GRCs and SMCs in these areas has fragmented strong opposition ground,” RDU added.

Nevertheless, RDU took the opportunity to announce that it will be contesting in the coming election in the following six constituencies: Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, Jurong Central SMC, Nee Soon GRC, Jalan Kayu SMC, Tanjong Pagar GRC, and Radin Mas SMC.

RDU also said that in recognition of the importance of Singapore’s opposition parties ensuring a united front, it intends to engage in discussions with the parties to understand their plans for GE2025.

“Our best efforts will be made to avoid three-cornered fights, which would only benefit the ruling party,” RDU said.

RDU Secretary-General Ravi Philemon addressed the residents of Taman Jurong directly in a Facebook post on Tuesday night, writing, “To the people of Taman Jurong—your voices matter. We know many of you feel displaced, uncertain about who will fight for you in Parliament. We hear you, and we will not turn away. This change was not made in your interest, but we will continue to be in your corner, no matter how the lines on a map are redrawn.” /TISG

