“Love Next Door” is an upcoming romantic comedy featuring a star-studded cast, including Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, and Yoon Ji On. The drama has garnered significant anticipation due to the ensemble of talented actors and crew involved in the project.

Fans are particularly excited to see the on-screen chemistry between the cast, especially since this marks Jung Hae In’s debut in a romantic comedy.

On Aug 14, tvN released a new teaser for “Love Next Door,” showcasing the seemingly perfect lives of the four main characters. Jung So Min portrays a genius who consistently excelled in school and secured an ideal job.

Jung Hae In plays Choi Seunh Hyo, a successful architect who balances his career with his hobbies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tvN 드라마 공식 계정 (@tvn_drama)

Dynamic relationships

Kim Ji Eun takes on the role of a dedicated paramedic, while Yoon Ji On plays a curious journalist delving into the lives of paramedics. The teaser offers a glimpse into the dynamic relationships and intriguing storylines that will unfold in the drama.

On Aug 17, “Love Next Door” will air its 16 episodes on tvN every Saturday and Sunday.

Jung So Min’s character, Baek Seok Ryu, is a high achiever who always topped her class and accomplished everything she set her mind to.

However, she leaves her lucrative position owing to unanticipated events.

Compelling romance

Jung Hae In’s character, Choi Seunh Hyo, is a young and successful architect. As a child, he spent considerable time with his mother’s friend’s daughter, but they eventually grew apart. The two characters cross paths again as adults, setting the stage for a compelling romance.

Renowned filmmaker Yoo Je Won, who has helmed popular series like “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes,” “Crash Course in Romance,” and “Hometown Cha Cha Cha,” is directing the drama.

The script is penned by Shin Ha Eun, who has also written for acclaimed dramas such as “Hometown Cha Cha Cha” and “The Crowned Clown.”