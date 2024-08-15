;
Entertainment

Jung So Min loses her job and reunites with Jung Hae In: Love Next Door new drama teaser

ByLydia Koh

August 15, 2024

“Love Next Door” is an upcoming romantic comedy featuring a star-studded cast, including Jung Hae In, Jung So Min, Kim Ji Eun, and Yoon Ji On. The drama has garnered significant anticipation due to the ensemble of talented actors and crew involved in the project.

Fans are particularly excited to see the on-screen chemistry between the cast, especially since this marks Jung Hae In’s debut in a romantic comedy.

On Aug 14, tvN released a new teaser for “Love Next Door,” showcasing the seemingly perfect lives of the four main characters. Jung So Min portrays a genius who consistently excelled in school and secured an ideal job.

Jung Hae In plays Choi Seunh Hyo, a successful architect who balances his career with his hobbies.

Dynamic relationships

Kim Ji Eun takes on the role of a dedicated paramedic, while Yoon Ji On plays a curious journalist delving into the lives of paramedics. The teaser offers a glimpse into the dynamic relationships and intriguing storylines that will unfold in the drama.

See also  Kim Ji Eun set to appear in new K-drama with Jung Hae In and Jung So Min

On Aug 17, “Love Next Door” will air its 16 episodes on tvN every Saturday and Sunday.

Jung So Min’s character, Baek Seok Ryu, is a high achiever who always topped her class and accomplished everything she set her mind to.
However, she leaves her lucrative position owing to unanticipated events.

Compelling romance

Jung Hae In’s character, Choi Seunh Hyo, is a young and successful architect. As a child, he spent considerable time with his mother’s friend’s daughter, but they eventually grew apart. The two characters cross paths again as adults, setting the stage for a compelling romance.

Renowned filmmaker Yoo Je Won, who has helmed popular series like “The Smile Has Left Your Eyes,” “Crash Course in Romance,” and “Hometown Cha Cha Cha,” is directing the drama.

The script is penned by Shin Ha Eun, who has also written for acclaimed dramas such as “Hometown Cha Cha Cha” and “The Crowned Clown.”

ByLydia Koh

Related Post

Entertainment

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin blast off in ‘When The Stars Gossip’ – Mark your calendars for an out-of-this-world premiere & space mission teasers

November 20, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

ENHYPEN makes history with 1.4M sales of ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-; first repackaged K-Pop album to achieve this milestone

November 19, 2024 Lydia Koh
Entertainment

SEVENTEEN’s BSS announces return to the music scene after two years

November 18, 2024 Lydia Koh

You missed

Business

RHB raises its call for UOB from “neutral” to “buy” and increases price target to S$40.20

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore’s equity market to benefit from inflation fears tied to US policies, experts say

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Home News

Parents appeal for help after their 2-year-old is diagnosed with cancer that affects 1 in 1 million kids worldwide

November 20, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

CapitaLand Investment to fully acquire SC Capital Partners Group by 2030

November 20, 2024 Mary Alavanza

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.