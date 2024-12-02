KOREA: As reported by Soompi, KBS2’s upcoming drama Who Is She! has unveiled a captivating new poster, building excitement for its Dec 18 premiere at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Oh Mal Soon, a 70-year-old woman who suddenly changes into her 20-year-old self, is the focus of the romantic music drama Who Is She!, a remake of the well-known movie Miss Granny, which has sparked adaptations in many other countries.

This unexpected twist gives her a second chance to chase her dreams. Renowned actress Kim Hae Sook plays Mal Soon, a grandmother who embarks on an extraordinary journey to debut as an idol.

Compelling narrative

Jung Ji So portrays the youthful version of Mal Soon, Oh Doo Ri, a fiery and determined woman striving to achieve her long-held aspiration of becoming a singer.

Her journey leads her to Eunice Entertainment, where she crosses paths with star producer Daniel Han (played by Jung Jinyoung), igniting a compelling narrative.

In the newly released character poster, Oh Doo Ri appears in a striking blue tracksuit, her resolute gaze hinting at hidden secrets.

Her cheeks are marked with the word “spring,” and the tagline, “A face in her 20s, but a tongue in her 70s?!” teases her dual-age charm, piquing curiosity about her mysterious transformation.

Dynamic script

Jung Ji So admitted feeling initial pressure about taking on the role, given the original film’s widespread acclaim. However, she was drawn to the dynamic script, which intricately balances a character navigating life between her 20s and 70s.

To authentically portray this complex role, Jung Ji So diligently studied voice tones, speech, and body language, drawing inspiration from senior actress Kim Hae Sook’s performance.

Who Is She! promises a heartwarming tale of rediscovery, passion, and humour, offering fans a fresh twist on a beloved classic.