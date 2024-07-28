Starring Jung In Sun as Han So Jin, a genetic researcher with a past of broken hearts, “DNA Lover” is a new rom-com on TV Chosun.

It will be a new and unique role for her. In pursuing her genetic match made in heaven, she meets Choi Siwon of Super Junior’s Shim Yeon Woo, a kind obstetrician.

In recent stills from the drama, Han So Jin is seen causing a commotion after having too much to drink. Intoxicated, she rambles loudly while clutching a drink and an empty bottle, raising curiosity about what upset her.

Later, she is shown staggering and eventually passing out in a hallway.

Character’s lively spirit

Jung In Sun explained her approach to the role, emphasizing her desire to portray Han So Jin more dramatically than her previous characters.

She underwent a significant transformation, cutting her long hair and opting for a style with curls and baby hair.

To capture Han So Jin’s vibrant personality, she chose bright and bold makeup colours, and her wardrobe features eye-catching patterns and primary colours, reflecting the character’s lively spirit.

This transformation gave Jung In Sun the confidence to explore Han So Jin’s bold actions and her passionate quest for love. The drama’s production team praised Jung In Sun’s dedication, highlighting her unique energy and determination on set.

They expressed confidence that her portrayal would captivate viewers and draw them into Han So Jin’s story. Stay tuned on Aug 17 at 9:10 pm. and look out for “DNA Lover”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TV CHOSUN (@tvchosuninsta)

Versatile and compelling performances

Jung In Sun, born on April 25, 1991, has been in the industry since childhood and is known for her versatile and compelling performances.