Friday, July 11, 2025
Photos: Court documents
In the Hood
Judge doubles jail term for serial cat abuser after prosecution appeals for tougher sentence

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A man convicted of one of the most shocking spates of animal cruelty in recent memory will serve a longer jail term after the High Court ruled that his original sentence had been inadequate.

33-year-old Barrie Lin Pengli has had his prison sentence increased to two years and three months, up from the initial 14 months handed down in February. The decision came after the prosecution appealed against what it described as an unduly lenient punishment.

According to court documents and media reports, Barrie repeatedly travelled to various Housing Board blocks in Ang Mo Kio over several months, targeting community cats whenever he was upset. He abused at least five cats, with the cruelty escalating over time.

In the earliest incidents, Barrie kicked the cats with his feet. But he later began confining them in bags, taking them to secluded areas to inflict further violence. On two occasions, he threw cats from a high-rise building. In one particularly disturbing case, after throwing a cat down, he discovered the animal was still alive and proceeded to kick it again before stepping on it until it died.

The prosecution initially sought a two-year sentence, citing the extreme brutality and the deliberate nature of the acts. However, when the case was first heard in the State Courts, the judge imposed a 14-month term, noting Barrie’s severe depression as a significant mitigating factor.

The prosecution contended that the lower court had placed disproportionate weight on Barrie’s mental health issues and had not considered unrelated cases that had not been disclosed to either side.

Delivering the High Court’s decision, Justice Valerie Thean agreed said she felt the original sentence was too lenient and stressed that general deterrence and retribution were paramount in cases of wanton animal cruelty.

Noting that this was a sustained pattern of premeditated, sadistic violence against defenceless animals, Justice Thean said pointed out that the offender did not act merely out of impulse or distress but he abused these animals to gratify a twisted sense of satisfaction.

Animal welfare groups have welcomed the stiffer sentence, describing it as a strong signal that such cruelty will be met with serious consequences.

Under Singapore law, those convicted of animal cruelty can face fines and imprisonment of up to 18 months per charge, although consecutive sentences are permitted in egregious cases.

