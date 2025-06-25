Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Harvard University
Photo: Facebook / Harvard University
International
1 min.Read

Judge blocks Trump’s attempt to slam Harvard’s doors on foreign students

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso
BOSTON: A federal judge delivered a pivotal blow to President Donald Trump’s administration, blocking its attempt to bar foreign nationals from entering the US to study at Harvard University.

Judge halts controversial ban targeting Harvard

According to a recent Reuters report, US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston extended her earlier order preventing the administration from implementing a presidential decree inked by Trump earlier this month.

The decree had quoted national security apprehensions as an explanation for prohibiting international students from Harvard, while also threatening to cancel visas for those who have already registered.

However, the judge allowed Harvard to continue accepting international students.

A clash over academic freedom and the Constitution

In her decision, Judge Burroughs emphatically denounced the Trump adminsitration’s  actions as unlawful, unconstitutional and a desecration of Harvard’s First Amendment rights.

“At its root, this case is about core constitutional rights that must be safeguarded: freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and freedom of speech,” Burroughs wrote.

She stressed that the administration’s effort to regulate and control Harvard’s study programme and admissions seemed to be a political retribution against the university’s apparent sociopolitical stance.

The decision follows a succession of antagonistic moves by the Trump administration against Harvard, which includes freezing $2.5 billion in subsidies, putting its tax-exempt status in jeopardy, and instigating federal inquiries. The judge’s phrasings highlighted anxiety over what she labelled as “misplaced efforts to control a reputable academic institution and squelch diverse viewpoints”.

Harvard vows to continue the fight

Harvard hailed the decision, affirming it would permit the university to sustain its global academic community and, at the same time, continue pursuing its legal efforts. “We will keep defending the rights of our institution, our students, and our scholars,” university spokespersons said.

The university has filed two lawsuits before Judge Burroughs, one seeking to reinstate frozen federal resources and the other seeking to guarantee that international students can attend without impediment. As the legal clash unfolds, the case has come to represent the fight for academic freedom and constitutional liberties against political encroachment.

