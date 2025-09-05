// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, September 5, 2025
29.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram/juann_ayuso
Sports
2 min.Read

Juan Ayuso clinches second win at the 2025 Vuelta a España Stage 12 amid talks of team exit

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Juan Ayuso won his second stage victory at the 2025 Vuelta a España by defeating Javier Romo at Stage 12 of the competition at Los Corrales de Buelna. 

Ayuso, riding for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG, made his attack away from the peloton and led the race with 26 km left. Romo, riding for Movistar, stayed close to his countryman, but Ayusi timed his sprint perfectly to secure the win. 

With this, Ayuso declared that he had to play smart in the race, and that’s what he had done. “In the sprint, I know this road a lot because this is where it finishes in the junior races also, so I knew how to time my sprint, and yeah, it went out perfectly,” he declared. 

Recently, Ayuso has been the talk of the news because he announced that he will leave his team soon. 

Furthermore, Jonas Vingegaard from Visma-Lease a Bike kept his overall lead in the general classification after the Stage 12 race. 

See also  Man who threw bottle at Mathieu van der Poel during the Paris-Roubaix race issued an apology

Highlights of the race

This 144.9-km route has two climbs, one at the beginning of the race and one near the end. During the race, about 40 riders formed a big breakaway early on, which included Juan Ayuso. These riders gained an advantage of six minutes ahead of the main peloton. On the final climb, the intensity of the race started to rise. 

James Shaw tried to outpace the others, but Ayuso was faster and eventually took the lead. Romo followed him closely, and the two stuck together to stay ahead. 

In the final kilometre of the race, Ayuso sprinted past Romo to win the stage. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juan Ayuso (@juann_ayuso)

Here is the final ranking after the Stage 12 race:

  1. Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in 3:16:21
  2. Javier Romo (Movistar) at the same time
  3. Brieuc Rolland (Groupama-FDJ) +13s
  4. Victor Campanaerts (Visma-Lease a Bike) +17s
  5. Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)
  6. Nico Denz (Red Bull-Bora Hansgrohe) both at the same time 
  7. Damian Howson (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) +18s
  8. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) at the same time 
  9. Pablo Castrillo (Movistar) 
  10. Louis Vervaeke (Soudal Quick-Step), both at the same time
See also  Asian Games 2023 complete team list: Shanti, Kean Yew + 429 other athletes represent Singapore

Here is the general classification ranking after the Stage 12 race:

  1. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) in 44:36:45
  2. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +50s
  3. Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) +56s
  4. Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) +1:06s
  5. Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +2:17
  6. Bruno Amirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +2:23
  7. Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) +2:26
  8. Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) +2:30
  9. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) +2:33
  10. Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) +2:44

In the previous stage, the race was stopped 3 km before the finish line because of pro-Palestinian protesters. Due to this, the race organisers decided not to declare a winner for the eleventh stage. Read more here

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

MRT Breakdown Bingo: Commuters turn train faults into a game after Sept 1 & 2 disruptions

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user is poking fun at...

Shuttle bus 37 to skip Nicoll Highway stop on Sep 7 for Got To Ride 2025

SINGAPORE: Shuttle bus service 37 will skip a stop...

‘Drivers mark “arrived” but aren’t even there’: Netizens call for rider compensation in unfair ride-hailing experiences

SINGAPORE: For many Singaporeans, booking a ride-hailing service is...

Italian swimmers who shoplifted at Changi banned from returning to SG

SINGAPORE: The Olympic swimmers from Italy who were caught...

Business

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore