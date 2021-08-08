Joyce Leelyn dies from COVID-19, a week after first vaccine jab

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — It has been reported that Malaysian singer Joyce Leelyn has passed away at the age of 46 from COVID-19. The singer’s daughter shared the tragic news on the former’s Facebook page on Tuesday (August 3).

“Hello everyone, I’m Leelyn’s daughter. My mom passed away today. As such, this account will be deactivated,” Jolyn wrote, as reported by Hype.my. Jolyn then later added a WhatsApp group link for those interested in donating financially. Leelyn was known as the “Queen of Best Singers” among her peers. The singer celebrated her 46th birthday last month on July 17.

Exactly a week before her death, Leelyn received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Based on reports by Malaysian news outlets, the singer, who was known for her powerful vocals and her getai performances came down with fever, cough and body aches on July 27, which was the day of her first jab.

Concerned about her health, Leelyn then consulted a doctor immediately but was assured by the doctor that it was just side effects of the vaccine. The doctor told her that the symptoms “would resolve in a day or two” and was then sent home with medicine. Leelyn started having breathing difficulties on August 2 and she was rushed to the hospital by her family, according to 8days.sg.

- Advertisement -

At the hospital she tested negative for COVID-19 but an X-ray showed that her lungs were in bad shape. The doctor that tended to her said that her condition was “stable”. The next day, Leelyn’s condition worsened and her family was told to prepare themselves for the worst. The hospital then did a second PCR test on singer, and it came back positive.

On that very night, Leelyn’s daughter received a call from the hospital, informing her that her mother had passed away. Unfortunately, the singer’s family is unable to pay their last respects to her as they are under quarantine for being in close contact with Leelyn prior to her hospitalisation./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg