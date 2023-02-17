joss-paper-burning-complaints-have-dropped-by-70%-compared-to-last-year

SINGAPORE: Compared with the same period last year, the number of complaints received by the Municipal Services Office for burning papers during the Lunar New Year has dropped by 70%.

According to a statement issued by the Alliance for Action (AfA) on Norms for Joss Paper Burning, according to the data provided by the Municipal Services Office, the authorities received a total of 282 complaints during the Lunar New Year period this year, compared with 886 in the same period last year, a sharp drop of 70%.

Among them, the authorities received the most complaints during the eighth and ninth days of the Lunar New Year, reaching 112, but this number is lower than the 380 during the same period in the past two years.

The AfA pointed out that the educational efforts to regulate the burning of the burning paper have been effective, and they will continue to educate the public on how to burn the joss paper responsibly. The alliance will launch the next round of normative actions when it approaches the seventh month of the lunar calendar this year.

The Alliance for Action (AfA) on Norms for Joss Paper Burning is a cross-sector collaboration involving stakeholders from community, businesses, and government with the goal of forging a consensus within the Chinese community on desired norms for the traditional custom of joss paper burning. The AfA have embarked on a multi-year Public Education (PE) campaign to raise awareness on the correct way of practicing joss paper burning, starting from 7th Lunar Month in 2022.

