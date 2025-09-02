// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Photo: Instagram.com/teamvisma_leaseabike
Sports
2 min.Read

Jonas Vingegaard trails overall leader by just 40 seconds after winning Vuelta a España Stage 9

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

Jonas Vingegaard has scored an impressive win once again at the ninth stage of the 2025 Vuelta a España. With this recent victory, the Visma-Lease a Bike rider is now less than 40 seconds behind the current red jersey holder, Torstein Træen from Bahrain Victorious. 

Stage 9 of the tournament started in Alfaro, a new starting place for the Vuelta. This stage was intense, for it was the last race before a rest day, and the riders had to overcome a 195.5-km route to reach the finish line at Valdezcaray. 

Following Vingegaard, Tim Pidcock from Q36.5 Pro Cycling finished second and moved up eight places in the overall rankings. Joao Almeida from the UAE Team Emirates-XRG secured the third spot. 

Highlights of the race

The riders started the route with a challenging 10-km climb, and eventually, five riders broke away and gained a good lead over the others. Unfortunately, heavy rain poured during the race, but the breakaway kept their lead. 

The main group caught up with the breakaway riders before the big climb; the top riders from each team started to push harder. Some athletes exited the competition along the way. However, Jonas Vingegaard stayed dedicated and led a group of riders who forged ahead of the peloton. 

In the end, Vingegaard finished the stage alone, marking his third stage win. 

Here are the results of the Stage 9 race:

  1. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) in 04:32:10
  2. Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) +24s
  3. João Almeida (Emirates-XRG) at the same time
  4. Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +1:02
  5. Raul García (ARKEA-B&B HOTELS) +01:46
  6. Marc Soler (Emirates-XRG)
  7. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek)
  8. Markel Beloki (EF Education-EasyPost)
  9. Jai Hindley (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe)
  10. Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana Team) all at the same time

Here are the overall rankings after the Stage 9 race:

  1. Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) in 33:35:46
  2. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) +37s
  3. João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) +1:15
  4. Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) +1:35
  5. Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +2:14
  6. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) +2:42
  7. Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana) +2:47
  8. Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) +2:49
  9. Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe)  +2:53
  10. Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) at the same time
On social media, netizens expressed their support for Vingegaard. One netizen declared that the athlete demonstrated strength, willpower, and professionalism in the race. 


Another netizen remarked: “Yes! Yes! Yes! Jonas and his team are the best! Congratulations to TVL on your collaboration and helping your team leader take the stage win!! 💛🐝” 

