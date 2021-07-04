Jolin Tsai teased for having ‘crooked windows’

- Advertisement -

Taipei — It is no surprise that almost every celebrity has used photo editing tools when it comes to the selfies they post online. Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai is also one of them.

Recently, the singer took to her Instagram to upload several selfies taken at home with her pet dog, much to the delight of her fans. Besides, it has been a month since Tsai posted anything on Instagram.

Other than praises over how good Tsai looked or how fluffy her Bichon Frise, WhooHoo’s fur was, a number of netizens pointed out that something looked a little bit off in Tsai’s selfies.

If you look closely at her photo you will discover that her windows looked a little bit crooked. And no, it is not because her apartment is not up to building safety regulations. It appears that it was the work of a rather overzealous attempt to shrink her jawline even though she does not need it, according to 8days.sg.

So instead of roasting the singer for her Photoshop fail, netizens were rather lighthanded with their criticism and chose to tease the singer for her mistake instead.

“Jie, are your windows alright?” one netizen asked, while another cut straight to the chase, and commented: “The window behind you is warped, but you’re still really pretty.”

Another enterprising netizen also took the opportunity to hawk their photo-editing skills, writing: “I can work as your photo editor, it’s not expensive at all, [and] at least your window won’t be so obviously warped.”

Born on September 15, 1980, Jolin Tsai is a Taiwanese singer, songwriter, and actress. Referred to as the “Queen of C-Pop”, she is considered one of the most influential people in Chinese-language popular culture.

She is known for her continual reinvention and versatility in music style and visual image, and she has achieved great reputation and popularity in Chinese-speaking world. She is also regarded as a huge role of popularizing dance-pop as mainstream music in Greater China, and she remains completely in charge of every aspect of her career. Her works, which incorporate social themes, have generated both commercial success and critical acclaim./TISGFollow us on Social Media

