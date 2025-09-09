// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
Photo: ZKang123/WM Commons
Malaysia
1 min.Read

Johor Regent confirms SG-JB RTS project is on track to be completed next year

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: The Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Idris, has revealed that the Johor-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) project has been making steady progress and remains on track to be completed in December next year.

According to China Press, Tunku Ismail also revealed that construction of the double-track Electric Train Service (ETS) line to Johor Bahru has reached 99.48% completion. Following the extension of the service to Kluang at the end of last month, the ETS is expected to officially connect to Johor Bahru by December this year.

On road connectivity, upgrades to the North-South Expressway (PLUS) are being carried out in phases. Phase 1, Package A, began in June last year and is scheduled for completion next June, while Package B, which began construction this June, is expected to be completed next December.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Senai-Desaru Expressway upgrading project, which started in November last year, is slated for completion in April next year.

Tunku Ismail also highlighted efforts by the Johor state government to boost infrastructure in support of the digital economy. The authorities have approved a water supply project worth RM991 million (S$301 million), with a daily processing capacity of up to 260 million cubic metres. The project aims to support Johor’s ambitions to become an artificial intelligence hub and attract further data centre investments.

In healthcare, the Pasir Gudang Hospital is expected to be fully operational by March next year. The state government has also allocated funds to upgrade four major government clinics.

Twenty-one volunteers have also been stationed at the Johor Bahru General Hospital’s emergency room to assist in daily operations. With support from non-governmental organisations, 985 new beds have been donated to Johor Bahru General Hospital as well.

In the private sector, KPJ Specialist Hospital successfully conducted robotic-assisted surgery, marking progress in Johor’s medical technology capabilities.

