Johor presses Putrajaya to fast-track JS-SEZ infrastructure before delays erode its competitive edge

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Dato’ Onn Hafiz Ghazi has called on the federal government to accelerate strategic infrastructure projects critical to the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, warning that projects still stuck at the pre-implementation stage risk undermining the zone’s ability to attract investment and deliver benefits to Johoreans.

The call was made during a meeting with Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, where Dato’ Onn Hafiz raised Johor’s development priorities and the need for closer federal-state coordination on strategic projects.

“Every process needs to be streamlined and any issues resolved quickly so project implementation can be accelerated and the benefits felt by Bangsa Johor as soon as possible,” the Menteri Besar said, as quoted by Invest Johor, citing The New Straits Times.

Infrastructure as the JS-SEZ’s critical variable

Dato’ Onn Hafiz framed infrastructure not as a supporting element of the JS-SEZ but as the determining factor in whether the zone can compete as a regional investment destination. Without roads, public transport, utilities, and connectivity that match the zone’s ambitions, the investment pipeline that Johor has been building, including the RM77 billion (S$23.97 billion) in JS-SEZ-linked investment approvals across nearly 400 projects, cannot be fully absorbed or operationalised.

Discussions with the Economy Minister also covered Johor’s broader priorities under the 13th Malaysia Plan, spanning roads and public transport, housing, healthcare, education, security, coastal management, and water resources, which is the full spectrum of infrastructure needed to support a rapidly growing population and industrial base.

Masterplan still to come

The meeting takes place as Johor awaits the JS-SEZ Masterplan and Investment Blueprint, which is expected to provide the zone’s broader development roadmap, covering investment priorities, infrastructure enhancements, and talent development. Economy Minister Akmal confirmed in July that the masterplan is targeted for launch in December, coinciding with the annual Malaysia-Singapore leaders’ retreat.

The JS-SEZ is targeting a contribution of RM260 billion to Johor’s GDP by 2030 and the creation of more than 20,000 high-skilled jobs.

Why this matters for Singapore

Infrastructure bottlenecks on the Johor side of the JS-SEZ are a direct concern for Singapore-linked investors and businesses that have committed to or are evaluating cross-border operations.

A zone whose investment attraction outpaces its physical infrastructure creates friction for companies that need reliable connectivity, utilities, and transport links to operate efficiently. Dato’ Onn Hafiz’s public push for federal acceleration signals that the Johor state government is aware of the gap and is applying political pressure to close it before the December masterplan launch sets a more binding public timeline for delivery.