MALAYSIA: With floodwaters receding across Johor, the state government has mobilised over 3,000 Southern Volunteers to lead a large-scale clean-up operation in preparation for Hari Raya Aidilfitri. The initiative, which began on Saturday, is aimed at clearing debris and restoring homes in flood-hit communities, allowing affected residents to rebuild their lives before the festive season.

Deputy State Secretary Datuk On Jabbar emphasised the importance of swift action to ensure that the worst-affected areas are cleaned up as soon as possible. “The majority of our volunteers are young people, including university students, youth groups, residents’ committee members, and government employees from various agencies and departments,” he was quoted as saying by The Star.

The operation is currently focused on Johor Bahru, with plans to expand to other affected districts in the coming days. Government assets such as water jets and lorries are being deployed to facilitate the process. Volunteers begin their work at 9:00 a.m. each day, with efforts structured to ensure that Muslim volunteers can return home in time to break their fast.

Government assets deployed, 30,000kg of flood waste collected

Authorities have also enlisted the help of SWM Environment Sdn Bhd, which has already collected over 30,000 kilograms of flood waste since post-flood operations began on Friday. Corporate General Manager Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin stated that favourable weather conditions have been instrumental in speeding up the clean-up process, as reported by The Star.

A range of heavy machinery, including roll-on roll-off lorries, water jet lorries, ultra whack lorries, and backhoes, has been deployed to aid in 15 flood-affected locations across Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Pontian, and Kulai. Authorities are also working closely with local councils and SWCorp to monitor the situation and stand ready to assist other districts such as Kota Tinggi, Batu Pahat, and Kluang.

Flood victims face heavy losses

While the clean-up is underway, flood victims are still counting their losses. Among them is livestock farmer Osman Cheyakutty, 55, who suffered over RM300,000 in damages after his goat farm in Kangkar Tebrau was submerged on Thursday.

“Alhamdulillah, our goats were not affected as their pens are located on higher ground. However, we suffered significant losses, particularly with our stock of frozen goat meat,” he said, as reported by The Star. The floods also destroyed his two lorries, two cars, nine freezers, two cold storage rooms, office equipment, and workers’ living quarters.

Osman and his workers had little time to salvage their property, prioritising their safety over material possessions. “The water has only just started receding, so we are rushing to clean up as soon as possible, especially with Hari Raya approaching. This year’s celebration will be modest, as our focus is on restoring our operations,” he remarked.

Having run the business since 1990, Osman urged the authorities to take immediate action to prevent similar disasters in the future, as repeated flooding has severely impacted livelihoods.

Praise for volunteers, frustration over flood prevention

The massive clean-up effort has sparked a wave of reactions online, with netizens praising the volunteers while questioning the lack of flood prevention measures. One commenter on Facebook noted, “Year after year, it seems like this flooding issue is only getting worse. Your financial resources will be drained every year just to replace lost necessities until you finally move out.”

This sentiment was echoed by many who expressed concern over the long-term impact of repeated flooding on affected residents. Others pointed out the recurring nature of the disaster, with one saying, “Every year, this happens.” The frustration highlights how many people believe flood management strategies remain inadequate, despite ongoing recovery efforts.

Calls for better infrastructure planning were also raised, with a commenter stating, “How about prevention for a change?” Many argued that while volunteer-led efforts are commendable, they should not be a substitute for government-led flood mitigation projects.

However, some took a more critical stance on the reliance on volunteers, with one user commenting, “Volunteers? Basically free labour due to the lack of preparations.” While volunteering plays a crucial role in disaster recovery, critics argue that it should not be the primary solution to a recurring problem.

Balancing immediate recovery with long-term flood prevention

Johor’s swift response in mobilising volunteers and deploying government resources has helped speed up the post-flood clean-up. With Hari Raya approaching, efforts are being made to restore a sense of normalcy for affected communities.

However, the broader issue of flood prevention remains a pressing concern. While authorities focus on immediate relief, the public continues to call for long-term infrastructure improvements to mitigate future disasters.

The challenge ahead lies in balancing both short-term recovery efforts and long-term flood mitigation strategies. Without decisive action, flood-related damages will continue to impact thousands of lives annually, making permanent solutions more urgent than ever.

Featured image by Unsplash (for illustration purposes only)