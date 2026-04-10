Johor gains global investor confidence as high-tech industries drive growth

JOHOR: Johor is increasingly being recognised as a high-impact investment destination, with growing interest from global companies in high-technology and innovation-driven industries. In a Facebook post published on April 7, Johor state executive councillor Lee Ting Han highlighted what he described as a “clear change” in how the state is perceived in the global sphere.

“What we are witnessing today is a clear change. Johor is increasingly being recognised as a high-impact investment destination in the region. The confidence shown by these global companies reflects Johor’s great potential in driving economic growth based on technology and innovation,” he said in the translated post.

Among the companies mentioned was Jiangsu Longda Superalloy, which has committed a total investment of RM900 million (S$288.79 million) in Johor. The company is involved in the development of high-tech alloy materials, also known as superalloys, which are used in industries such as aerospace and energy.

“Sectors like this, which persist with high technology and huge value added, are not only encouraged but also become a priority in Johor’s industrial development strategy going forward,” Mr Lee said. He added that the presence of such firms, alongside ecosystem partners in aerospace, semiconductors, energy and advanced materials, signals Johor’s growing role in the global industrial value chain.

Expanding industrial ecosystem

Mr Lee noted that the partnerships being formed are not only opening opportunities in high-impact sectors but also expanding Johor’s industrial ecosystem in a more dynamic and sustainable way.

“The strategic partnerships discussed not only open up opportunities in the high-impact sectors but even expand the state’s industrial ecosystem in a more dynamic and sustainable direction,” he said.

He also added that Johor is on track to emerge as a new regional growth hub, in tandem with the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). This is why these kinds of investments are necessary so that Johor will be equipped to meet the demands of a developed area.

Focus on talent and long-term competitiveness

Beyond these investments, however, Mr Lee also pointed to the role of human resources in supporting Johor’s growth. “We see first-hand the ability of local children to place themselves in an international-class industry. This is evidence that investments in talent development and education yield significant results in the future of the state,” he said.

He added that the state government remains focused on strengthening competitiveness through human capital development, knowledge transfer, and strategic partnerships with global industry players.

“This effort is important to ensure Johor remains relevant and able to compete in the future economy,” he said.

Why this matters for Singapore

Johor’s growing position as a high-tech investment hub has implications for Singapore, given the close economic ties between the two. This is inevitable given the geographical proximity between the two regions. Add to that the RTS Link that’s nearing completion, and the economic activities of each city will likely affect either side.

With the development of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, deeper cross-border collaboration is expected in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics and technology. Johor’s ability to attract high-value industries could complement Singapore’s strengths, particularly in advanced manufacturing, research and development, and regional headquarters functions.

As Johor’s industrial ecosystem expands, it may also influence cross-border labour flows, supply chains and investment patterns, further reinforcing the interconnected nature of both economies.