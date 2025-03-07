MALAYSIA: The Johor government has announced plans to expand paddy fields by 80 hectares over the next two years, aiming to enhance rice production and contribute to Malaysia’s self-sufficiency ratio (SSR). This initiative is part of a broader effort to strengthen domestic food security and reduce reliance on rice imports.

Datuk Zahari Sarip, chairman of the State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, and Rural Development Committee, revealed that the expansion will include 30 hectares in Kahang, Kluang, and 50 hectares in Sungai Balang, Muar. The state has allocated RM2 million (S$602,000) for the project.

“The 30-hectare area in Kahang is expected to produce up to 80 tonnes of paddy per season, while the additional 50 hectares in Sungai Balang will increase the total active paddy fields in Johor to 1,693 hectares, with a target yield of 240 tonnes per season,” Zahari was quoted as saying by Bernama.

Impact on local farmers and food security

This expansion offers significant benefits for local farmers, providing them with greater opportunities to increase their yields and income. By expanding paddy fields, Johor is also enhancing food security by ensuring a more stable supply of locally grown rice.

Although Johor’s paddy fields are outside the national granary scheme, Zahari reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to supporting rice production and self-sufficiency efforts. “Johor targets paddy productivity per hectare to exceed the national average, and the opening of new paddy fields will continue if needed in the future,” he said.

By prioritising the domestic market for this increased yield, Johor is taking a proactive step in stabilising Malaysia’s rice supply. This initiative could help mitigate the impact of fluctuating global rice prices and potential disruptions in rice imports.

Netizen reactions

Social media reactions to the proposed expansion have been mixed. One Facebook user commented, “Good idea”, while another expressed their support with a thumbs-up emoji.

In contrast, a different commenter remarked, “All labourers riding Grab now”, suggesting concerns about a potential shift in the local workforce from traditional agricultural roles to other sectors, such as ride-hailing services. This comment has spurred discussion on whether changing employment trends might impact the availability of local labour needed to fully capitalise on Johor’s agricultural initiatives.

Is further expansion necessary?

While the current expansion is a positive move, Malaysia remains dependent on rice imports to meet national demand. Increasing the SSR is crucial in reducing the risks associated with external supply shocks, such as price volatility and export restrictions from major rice-producing countries.

If Johor’s initiative proves successful, further expansion of paddy fields in the state and beyond may be necessary to achieve greater self-sufficiency. Additionally, investments in modern farming techniques, irrigation systems, and research into high-yield rice varieties could further enhance production efficiency.

Johor’s commitment to increasing rice production is a step in the right direction. However, a long-term strategy, including further land expansion and technological advancements, may be required to fully secure Malaysia’s rice supply and reduce dependence on imports.

