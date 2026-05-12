Johor Bahru’s new transit push could change how Singaporeans work, travel, and spend across the Causeway while boosting JS-SEZ growth

SINGAPORE/MALAYSIA: Johor’s plan to roll out new transit systems linking key parts of Johor Bahru to the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is shaping up as more than another transport project. According to property analysts, it may become the backbone of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

Business Times reported on May 11 that Johor is proposing an automated people mover (APM) and elevated autonomous rapid transit (e-ART) system to support the growing cross-border economy between Singapore and Malaysia.

For many Singaporeans and Malaysians crossing the Causeway daily, the bigger problem has always been getting from one side to the other without losing hours every week in traffic jams, long queues, and unpredictable travel times. This daily grind may finally be getting serious attention.

Reducing heavy travel dependence on cars to ease traffic congestion

According to Olive Tree Property Consultants founder and chief executive officer Samuel Tan, the proposed transit system could reduce Johor Bahru’s heavy dependence on cars while easing congestion across the city.

Residents from areas such as Skudai, Tebrau, and Iskandar Puteri could eventually take feeder transit services directly to the RTS Link instead of driving into the city centre first. This would be helpful to many, as an estimated 300,000 people cross the Johor-Singapore border daily who experience long travel times that waste fuel, drain energy, affect family time and wear people down mentally over time.

For Singaporeans watching housing costs climb at home, the project also feeds into a growing shift already happening across the border. More professionals are considering Johor as a weekend destination and a possible long-term base for work, business, or living, so a reliable transport network like this changes the calculation.

Transit-linked growth already reshaping Johor

Tan told Business Times that areas near RTS stations have already seen land values rise, but he said the next phase of growth may be more practical rather than purely speculative.

That means properties near transit hubs may gain value because people genuinely need them for daily movement, on top of investors betting on future hype.

The proposed RM7 billion (S$2.26 billion) project is also expected to create jobs during both construction and long-term operations. Contractors, suppliers, and maintenance providers are likely to benefit if the plans move ahead at scale.

Johor is positioning the Ibrahim International Business District as a stronger commercial hub tied closely to Singapore’s economy. Better connectivity could encourage Singaporeans to spend more time and money in Johor, outside of short weekend trips.

There is also a regional competition angle behind this as cities across Southeast Asia are racing to attract investment, skilled workers and international companies.

Efficient public transport is usually one of the first things global investors consider when assessing whether a city feels organised, reliable and ready for growth. Johor’s push towards driverless and high-frequency transit signals its intent to compete at that level.

The real test comes later, if the system can actually work reliably every day

Transport promises are easy to announce, but daily commuters care more about reliability, pricing, frequency, and whether the system genuinely saves time.

Singaporeans are already familiar with how fast cross-border travel can become chaotic during peak periods and holidays, so expectations will be high once these projects move from presentation slides into real operations.

Still, if Johor manages to build a transport system that reduces congestion and makes cross-border movement predictable, the JS-SEZ may start to feel like an actual, connected economic zone rather than a policy concept discussed at conferences.

Because at the end of the day, regional cooperation only works when ordinary people can move around without turning every commute into an endurance test.