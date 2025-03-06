JOHOR BAHRU: Last week, Malaysians voiced concerns about Johor’s readiness for the expected influx of people as the Rapid Transit System (RTS) link nears completion. . There are worries that the expected surge in business and travel will add to congestion on the state’s already busy main roads during peak hours.

In response, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced that several initiatives will soon be put in place to ease congestion at the Malaysia-Singapore border crossings.

These initiatives were discussed and agreed upon in a special committee meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof in Kuala Lumpur.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, and Johor Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh, according to Malay Mail.

In a Facebook post, Mr Ghazi said some of the key measures discussed at the meeting included a QR code system for car lanes at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) and enforcement measures against factory buses that pick up passengers uncontrollably.

He added that the Immigration Department will adjust staff shifts to improve passport counter efficiency. A pedestrian walkway will also be built from Jalan Lingkaran Dalam to the BSI entrance’s bus lane to make movement easier.

In addition, to upgrade facilities, ageing infrastructure at the BSI Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex, including elevators, escalators, and travellators, will be replaced.

He said, “May this effort not only improve the image of the country’s border doors, but also strengthen Johor’s position as a developed and competitive state. With modern infrastructure and efficient cross-border system, the benefits will continue to be felt by the People of Johor, in terms of smooth movement to economic growth.”

Mr Ghazi highlighted that cross-border movement has become crucial following the announcement of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ). He said these initiatives and upgrades are necessary to accommodate the estimated 500,000 travellers crossing the border daily.

So far, RM58.07 million (S$17.63 million) has been set aside for 16 development projects at the BSI CIQ and KSAB, Mr Ghazi said. He added that these projects aim to improve cross-border movement at Malaysia’s busiest land crossings. /TISG

