Jogger sent flying after getting hit by BMW which failed to form up at discretionary left turn

Singapore – A video of a pedestrian sent flying into the air after impact with a BMW that took a discretionary left turn wrongly has gone viral online.

On Tuesday (March 9), Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of an accident that happened at the junction of Marina Boulevard and Marina Garden Drive on March 6 at about 5.43 pm.

A BMW was spotted taking the discretionary left turn but it failed to take the proper lane before doing so.

As the vehicle turned, the driver hit a pedestrian, sending the individual flying in the air due to the impact.

The passenger of the vehicle recording the incident stopped to assist the lady that got knocked over.

“I’m just gonna say sometimes it’s good to keep fit. I’m the one in that dress, and when I saw that lady on the ground, she looked super fit, she was on her belly first, but she managed to turn over herself to lie on her back instead, unlocked her phone so I can assist to call her boyfriend to update him,” said the woman.

“She even vomited blood (an internal injury, I suppose). The fact that she flew and did a somersault. If it was a child or old lady…” the woman added.

She added that two nurses, a doctor and police that were all off-duty arrived at the scene to provide first aid to the lady and handle the incident.

“Why do people feel the need to turn at such a high speed, especially when there is a pedestrian crossing?” asked Facebook user Jia Ying Lim in response to the incident. Others highlighted that the BMW was on a straight only lane and should not have turned from that lane at all.

With over 109,000 views, members from the online community urged all motorists to take extra caution when on the road, especially when taking discretionary turns./TISG

