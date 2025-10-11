Jobseeker says she’s ‘pissed off’ after interview she prepared for lasted only 3-4 minutes with 4 questions

SINGAPORE: One jobseeker says she’s “pissed off” after an interview she had carefully prepared for lasted only two to three minutes, ending abruptly with little more than a few questions and a quick “Thanks, we have other applicants.”

Sharing her experience on the r/SingaporeRaw subreddit on Friday (Oct 10), the 22-year-old explained how ridiculous the whole thing felt. According to her, the interview consisted of only about four questions: what she was currently doing, whether she knew the role she was applying for, and whether she was aware the position was 100% commission-based.

She admitted that she hadn’t known about the commission aspect beforehand, but answered “yes” regardless.

For the final question, the interviewer asked her if she had any “experience in the field,” and she responded, “No.”

The woman said that after she stated her answer, the interviewer abruptly ended the interview with a “Thank you for coming here, but we have other applicants to interview.”

The woman explained that this completely threw her off because she and another middle-aged man who had been interviewed before her were the only applicants present. On top of that, the last question didn’t make sense since the job posting clearly stated that no prior experience was required.

Stunned, she said she could only manage a polite, “Ok, ok, thanks for the opportunity.”

Frustrated by the experience, she shared on Reddit, “I’m just kinda pissed off that I came all the way and dressed for this interview… Yet in less than 3-4 minutes, I was asked to leave… and there literally were no other applicants there waiting, so…DID HE JUST STRAIGHT OUT REJECT ME?!

She added, “Am I wrong to be upset?! Like maybe the interviewer could have more EQ and empathy and let me elaborate more on myself… Like, at least try to drag and ask more to make it like 5 minutes and more… Am I unlikely to be hired based on this outcome? Maybe I’m oversensitive, and this is the corporate world.”

“This isn’t your fault. Don’t stop trying.”

In the comments, some Singaporean Redditors suggested that this experience might actually be a blessing in disguise.

One said, “Good also, fully commissioned jobs are better not taken as your first job.”

Another commented, “100% commission and only 2 to 3 minutes per interview?????? More red flags than Xi Jinping’s birthday parade. This isn’t your fault. Don’t stop trying.”

A third wrote, “100% commission-based sales job is a huge red flag. Not something that a young job seeker should consider taking up, as you have a lot more options in the job market. These jobs usually target older, desperate job seekers.”

A fourth added, “The job market is bad. Unfortunately, there are wolves who will make use of the desperation of job seekers…..from scammers to unscrupulous employers.”

“No matter how bad the situation is, please keep a cool head, think through and analyse the situation carefully. Don’t be a victim of these wolves. Other than looking like humans, these wolves are ruthless, opportunistic and greedy for any unalert and weak-minded victims.”

