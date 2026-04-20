Jobless diploma holder racks up more than S$20K debt after gambling on friends’ advice

SINGAPORE: What if your friends’ advice ends up doing you more harm than good? A 26-year-old diploma holder who lost his job in the banking and finance industry after a company restructuring vented online about how challenging it has become to find a decent-paying job.

He said that after attending numerous interviews, he had only received job offers worth around S$1,500, adding that he believed this was because he only had a diploma and not a degree.

To make matters worse, while still jobless, he revealed that he now has over S$20,000 in debt after turning to gambling, following his friends’ suggestion that it could be a source of “extra income”.

Commenters on The Independent Singapore’s Facebook page, however, questioned why his so-called friends would advise him to turn to gambling instead of encouraging him to keep searching for better job opportunities.

One commenter said, “If your friends had suggested that you gamble, then maybe you need better friends. If anyone can win in gambling, then no one will work…And even if someone can make the rare occasional win, 99.99% of the people will end up losing money in the long term. Just bear this in mind before you gamble,” while others suggested he cut off communication with those friends.

Another commenter added, “The only reason gambling businesses exist is that they make money. No one would open a gambling business if it were not profitable!”

Several others offered encouragement and suggested taking on part-time jobs instead.

A 59-year-old mother who had also previously lost her job once encouraged him and shared her experience, saying, “You are young. Keep trying or get a part-time job. I used to work 16 hours when I was 26 years old. Take care of my kids, aged 5 and 3 years. My hubby was sick and jobless most of the time. I worked the night shift. Now I am 59 years old. I worked in retail and switched jobs recently. I am a driver now. I worked long hours till my kids finished poly. Now they are working. I like working and don’t depend on my kids for pocket money. Don’t lose hope and don’t go down the wrong path.”

According to Singapore’s National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), gamblers and their families, who often have to struggle with financial and debt problems, as well as guilt, anxiety and even depression, can seek assistance through NCPG’s helpline at 1800-6-668-668, or check here for more information on counselling services. / TISG

Read also: Laid-off tech professional finds job after 14 months, shares advice for job seekers: ‘I am seeing light at the end of this tunnel’