Job hunting? SMRT may be the right fit for you

SINGAPORE: SMRT, the operator of Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) and Light Rail Transit (LRT) systems, announced its upcoming recruitment fair on Wednesday, Sep 10.

SMRT is looking for railway professionals for operations and maintenance roles for those interested in “a career to move others.”

In a social media post, SMRT, which operates bus services as well, said that it is looking for “passionate individuals” who have related technical experience or a knack for customer service for the following positions:

Assistant Station Manager (Thomson-East Coast Line)

Technical Officer, Rolling Stock (Thomson-East Coast Line)

Train Service Controller (Thomson-East Coast Line)

Train Captain (North-South East-West Lines)

Individuals who are interested may head on over to the SMRT Recruitment Fair, held in collaboration with the Employment & Employability Institute (e2i). It will take place on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Multi-Purpose Hall on Level 1 of the new Mountbatten Community Club, located at 87 Jalan Satu, which opened in late July.

Those who wish to register for the recruitment fair may do so here or scan the QR code below.

“Interested candidates are encouraged to pre-register before attending the session. Walk-ins are allowed, subject to the availability of interview slots,” SMRT added.

SMRT’s job listing booklet for the recruitment fair is also available for downloading here.

Salaries offered

The salaries offered for the different roles are listed on the e2i event page. For the full-time position of Assistant Station Manager, the salary offered is S$2,055 to S$2,700. SMRT is looking for people with two years of work experience.

For those who wish to apply for the full-time role of Technical Officer, Rolling Stock, no working experience is required. SMRT offers a salary of S$1,805 to S$2,600 for this position.

As for applicants for the full-time position of Train Service Controller, no working experience is required either. A salary of S$2,400 to S$2,550 is offered for the job.

Finally, full-time Train Captains stand to earn a salary of S$1,900 to S$2,700. The job description indicates that no working experience is required for this role either.

“SMRT is more than just a transportation company; they’re a trusted partner in keeping Singapore moving since 1987. They’re committed to shaping the transport landscape, connecting communities and enhancing transit lifestyle experiences in Singapore, and beyond,” the registration form reads. /TISG

