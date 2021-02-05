Entertainment Celebrity Joanne Peh's limited edition CNY snack set is sold out but there's...

Joanne Peh’s limited edition CNY snack set is sold out but there’s good news

It seems that the actress may have something prepared for Valentine's Day

Photo: Instagram screengrab

Author

Samantha Geh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrityLifestyleFood
- Advertisement -

Singapore — Actress Joanne Peh’s limited edition snack set for the festive season sold out in just hours after it was launched.

According to 8days.sg, Peh and husband Qi Yuwu collaborated with the online bakery Baked By Wolf to create a limited quantity of 30 CNY snack sets — including Peh’s famous handmade pineapple tarts.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

The set was launched on Monday (Feb 1) for S$30 each and everything sold out within hours!

- Advertisement -

There is, however, good news. It seems that the actress may have something prepared for Valentine’s Day.

Each CNY snack set had bacon cookies, oolong shortbread, red dates, walnut macarons, pineapple and orange macarons, and Peh’s popular pineapple tarts — which the actress made sure to keep traditional, noting that the pineapple is “tangy, not too sweet with a melt/crumble in your mouth texture”.

Peh said on Instagram that she teamed up with Baked By Wolf chef Anthony Supangat (aka @tonypangestu_) to come up with their CNY snack set by brainstorming and taste-testing different flavours to achieve this one-of-a-kind CNY treat.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

She added that the theme was Home, naming both Guangzhou (her husband’s hometown) and her own Singapore.

During the interview with 8days.sg, Peh said that she was the brains behind a few of the uniquely-flavoured snacks but that it was Chef Anthony who brought them to life.

“On a cold morning, the smell of bacon with maple syrup and coffee always brings warmth and comfort — that is my idea of family. So I challenged Tony to put those flavours into one cookie,” she said.

Chef Anthony even successfully turned a Guangzhou snack favourite of hers, the big red dates stuffed with walnuts, into a macaron.

Photo: Instagram screengrab

For those who missed this round of her CNY snack sets, here is what she had to say about that: “We’re also brainstorming the possibility of launching cooking and wellness classes in the new Baked By Wolf Lab, so stay tuned.”

That’s exciting news! But for now, fans can look forward to the snacks for Valentine’s Day. Do check out www.bakedbywolf.com for more information. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Govt is considering all suggestions for use of Dover forest, extends feedback exercise

National Development Minister Desmond Lee has said that the Government is studying all public feedback in detail and welcomed more Singaporeans to give their views and input, after receiving several questions on the Government's development plans for green spaces like the...
View Post
Featured News

Woman asks if she should leave her “ugly” boyfriend because her ideal guy is at least 180 cm tall and earns $10k/month

A netizen about to tie the knot with her boyfriend she considers “ugly” asks others for advice on whether she should marry someone she is not physically attracted to. The viral post was submitted to the anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers Facebook...
View Post
Featured News

Passenger wearing face mask under niqab told by bus captain to place mask outside

Singapore – A concerned individual took to social media to share an encounter with a bus captain who allegedly told her to wear her face mask outside her niqab. On Saturday (Jan 30), Maizura As'ari posted on Facebook regarding her experience that...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore