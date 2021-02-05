Joanne Peh’s limited edition CNY snack set is sold out but there’s good news

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Actress Joanne Peh’s limited edition snack set for the festive season sold out in just hours after it was launched.

According to 8days.sg, Peh and husband Qi Yuwu collaborated with the online bakery Baked By Wolf to create a limited quantity of 30 CNY snack sets — including Peh’s famous handmade pineapple tarts.

The set was launched on Monday (Feb 1) for S$30 each and everything sold out within hours!

There is, however, good news. It seems that the actress may have something prepared for Valentine’s Day.

Each CNY snack set had bacon cookies, oolong shortbread, red dates, walnut macarons, pineapple and orange macarons, and Peh’s popular pineapple tarts — which the actress made sure to keep traditional, noting that the pineapple is “tangy, not too sweet with a melt/crumble in your mouth texture”.

Peh said on Instagram that she teamed up with Baked By Wolf chef Anthony Supangat (aka @tonypangestu_) to come up with their CNY snack set by brainstorming and taste-testing different flavours to achieve this one-of-a-kind CNY treat.

She added that the theme was Home, naming both Guangzhou (her husband’s hometown) and her own Singapore.

During the interview with 8days.sg, Peh said that she was the brains behind a few of the uniquely-flavoured snacks but that it was Chef Anthony who brought them to life.

“On a cold morning, the smell of bacon with maple syrup and coffee always brings warmth and comfort — that is my idea of family. So I challenged Tony to put those flavours into one cookie,” she said.

Chef Anthony even successfully turned a Guangzhou snack favourite of hers, the big red dates stuffed with walnuts, into a macaron.

For those who missed this round of her CNY snack sets, here is what she had to say about that: “We’re also brainstorming the possibility of launching cooking and wellness classes in the new Baked By Wolf Lab, so stay tuned.”

That’s exciting news! But for now, fans can look forward to the snacks for Valentine’s Day. Do check out www.bakedbywolf.com for more information. /TISG

