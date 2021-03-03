Entertainment Celebrity JJ Lin spotted cycling in S’pore; fans scrutinise his S$1 million watch

The Franco-Swiss Richard Mille watch reported to be one of only 200 released

Photo: FB screengrab/KL Sole

Hana O

EntertainmentCelebrityLifestyle
Singapore – Singer-songwriter JJ Lin was spotted cycling in Singapore, the accessory on his wrist receiving much scrutiny as it is said to cost as much as a condominium.

“Evening ride! Evening rides are romantic,” wrote the Singapore-born, Taiwan-based 39-year-old on Facebook on Feb 28. The Mandopop star included group photos with three other cyclists.

Photo: FB screengrab/林俊傑 JJ Lin

However, it was Lin’s selfie, where he included a glimpse of what was wrapped around his wrist that received much scrutiny from the online community.

Photo: FB screengrab/林俊傑 JJ Lin

On Tuesday (March 2), eagle-eyed fans of Lin, including Facebook page KL Sole, focused on the watch because its listed price is speculated to be around S$1 million – or about the price of a two-bedroom condominium in Singapore.

The watch Lin was wearing is by Franco-Swiss luxury watchmaker Richard Mille. The particular piece, the 11-03 Automatic Ultimate Edition, is one of the brand’s most recognisable models. It is reported that only 200 pieces were released, and each piece has an exclusive number to prove its rarity.

According to Richard Mille, the timepiece is “virtually indestructible” thanks to the Carbon TPT case, which can withstand heightened stress. The watch has also been tested by Richard Mille to prove its durability.

Lin was also spotted wearing the watch during his visit to Spotify’s regional office in Singapore on Tuesday./TISG

Photo: FB screengrab/林俊傑 JJ Lin

Read related: JJ Lin performs for Disney at Disney+ Singapore launch concert

