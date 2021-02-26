Entertainment Celebrity Jimmy Lin says his 11-year-old son is only a handphone shorter than...

Jimmy Lin says his 11-year-old son is only a handphone shorter than him

Star says son will be taller than him

Jimmy Lin's son is becoming as tall as his father. Picture: Weibo

Taipei — Jimmy Lin’s eldest son, Kimi who is famous for his role in Dad, Where Are We Going? may be 11 years old, but he is getting to be almost as tall as his father. In 2019, Lin, who is 1.72m tall, said his son was already 1.4m tall when he was aged nine. Kimi has grown much taller over the past two years, reported  8days.sg. Lin said his son is so tall that their height difference now is “less than the length of a handphone” or around 10cm. Lin posted the ‘proof’ on social media too.

A phone was used to measure Kimi’s height. Picture: Weibo

The 46-year-old Taiwanese star took to  Weibo on Feb 19 to upload a photo of Kimi’s height which the family measures against a wall.

“After this winter’s break, older brother Kimi’s grown considerably taller, the height difference between us is less than a mobile phone’s length now. If this keeps up, Kimi will be taller than his dad soon.” Lin wrote.

Netizens may be curious where Kimi got his height from.

Kimi is almost as tall as his father. Picture: Weibo

Lin and his model-actress wife, Kelly Chen, 37, both are about 1.7m tall. Chen apparently comes from a family of really tall people. Her father is 1.9m tall.

Born on Oct 15, 1974, Jimmy Lin Chih-ying is a Taiwanese singer, actor, and race car driver.

He was the second child in a family of five children. Lin graduated from Zhong Xiao Primary School and Huai Sheng Secondary School. At the age of 16, while he was studying drama and photography in Hua Gang, Lin was discovered during a performance in school. Back then, he was a star on the campus.

At first, Lin declined his first manager’s offer to enter the entertainment industry but later took up the offer. In 1992, at the age of 17, he became a superstar overnight following the release of his debut album, Not Every Love Song Has Fond Memories. Lin’s sweeping fame across Asia gained him the nickname “Little Whirlwind”. /TISG

