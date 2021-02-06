Entertainment Celebrity Jimmy Lin flaunts new ride four days after posting about wanting one

Jimmy Lin flaunts new ride four days after posting about wanting one

Singer-actor quick to lay his hands on Tesla Model X

Jimmy Lin's love for cars is no secret. Picture: Instagram

Taipei — Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin is known to be passionate about fast cars. He is also a professional race car driver and the owner of the high-end car dealership Roadstar, which specialises in sports cars.

Lin posted photos of the Tesla Model X on social media on Jan 28. His desire to own the car was palpable as he wrote that the new model was really tempting. He compared the electric car’s steering wheel with that of an F1 car as well as the PlayStation 5 controller.

The interior of the Tesla Model X. Picture: Instagram

Lin’s followers did not read too much into his posts as he often writes about cars on social media.

But four days later Lin posted a photo of himself cruising in that very Tesla model, reported  8days.sg on Feb 4. It has been reported by Taiwanese media that the 2021 version of the car retails for TW$3.3 million (S$157,000).

Lin wrote that he was enjoying the good weather and sunlight as he posed for a photo behind the wheel. Fans were awed he got his hands on the car so soon and marvelled at the futuristic interior. Nevertheless, there was a naysayer who said they love the white seats but it would be a pain to maintain. Even one little mark would stick out like a sore thumb.

Born on October 15, 1974, Jimmy Lin Chih-ying is a Taiwanese singer, actor, and race car driver. Lin’s career as an actor and singer was disrupted by his compulsory military service and, upon his return, he was overshadowed by many newcomers.

Despite the difficulties he faced re-entering showbiz, Lin worked hard and even set up his own company, Jimmy Creative, which produced his five recent albums under the music label Forward. The most noteworthy album was Scarecrow (1999), which contained a song with the same name. /TISG

