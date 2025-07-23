Jho Low believed to be hiding out in China

SINGAPORE: Rumours are circulating that Malaysian businessman Jho Low, a fugitive who was involved in the 1MDB scandal, is currently hiding out in China.

The American reporters who broke the 1MDB story, Tom Wright and Bradley Hope, uploaded a video on YouTube last Friday (July 18) and claimed that Low is currently residing in Green Hill, an upscale residential estate in Shanghai. The reporters added that Low may be using a forged Australian passport to conceal his identity.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs has since confirmed that investigators are assessing the allegations that Low could be holding a fake Australian passport. A spokesperson for the department added that those found guilty could face a maximum penalty of ten years in prison, a fine, or both.

Malaysia is also expected to investigate the latest allegations. Prior to the release of Friday’s video, Bernama had quoted Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim as saying that the country has not received any information about Low’s whereabouts.