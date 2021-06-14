Entertainment Celebrity 's younger daughter graduates from school that costs S$82,000 a year

Jet Li’s younger daughter graduates from school that costs S$82,000 a year

She gushes about four years she won't forget

Jet Li and his daughter . Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

EntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Hong Kong — It is time to celebrate for martial arts superstar and his family because his younger daughter, 18-year-old Jada, recently graduated from high school. The teen graduated from the ultra-prestigious Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, which is often touted as the best high school in the United States. It costs US$61,950 (S$82,000) a year for boarding students or US$48,020 (S$64,000) without boarding. Jada posted a collection of happy pictures from her commencement on Wednesday (June 9) gushing about the “four years [she] won’t ever forget” at the academy.

Jada posted a photo of herself with her elder sister, 21-year-old Jane. However, neither Jet nor his wife, former actress Nina Li Chi, was seen in any of the photos. It was not certain if they even attended their daughter’s that day. It is not easy to get into Phillips Academy, reported 8days.sg. It is reported that out of the 3,000 applications the school receives every year, only around 13 per cent, or about 390, are accepted in the end.

Jet Li with and Jane Li. Picture: Instagram

This is no surprise when it comes to Jet Li’s capable daughters. Jane is now attending Harvard University while Jada’s Instagram bio suggests that she will be heading to Barnard College, a private women’s liberal arts college that is affiliated with Columbia University. It appears that Nina’s no-nonsense Tiger Mum ways, which included engaging an early childhood educator for her daughters, have really paid off.

- Advertisement -

Born on April 26, 1963, Li Lianjie, better known by his stage name Jet Li, is a Chinese-born Singaporean film actor, film producer, martial artist, and retired Wushu champion who was born in Beijing. After three years of training with acclaimed Wushu teacher Wu Bin, Li won his first national championship for the Beijing Wushu Team.

After retiring from competitive Wushu at age 19, he went on to win great acclaim in China as an actor, making his debut with the film Shaolin Temple (1982). He went on to star in many critically acclaimed martial arts epic films, most notably as the lead in Zhang Yimou’s Hero (2002), Fist of Legend (1994), and the first three films in the Once Upon a Time in China series (1991–1993), in which he portrayed folk hero Wong Fei-hung./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

“Please f***ing clean up your mess: Netizen who found food remains on void deck

Singapore—There is no excuse to be unhygienic and leave the rest of one’s food all over the place, said one netizen in a “3AM RANT” over social media. “DO F***ING BETTER LAH SINGAPOREANS,” said the netizen, who goes by @asonofapeach on TikTok...
View Post
Featured News

Ngee Ann Poly lecturer who said that Indians marrying Chinese is a racist act also made comments against Islam in class

Singapore — Tan Boon Lee, the Ngee Ann Polytechnic lecturer who was seen in a viral video berating an Indian man for being in a relationship with a Chinese woman, was accused by his former students of making racially and religiously...
View Post
Featured News

Woman comes out of flat banging a gong repeatedly because her neighbour rings a bell for prayers

Singapore — In an incident revealing a lack of religious tolerance, a woman was filmed clanging a gong because her neighbour had to ring a bell for his prayers. One Livanesh Ramu wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday (Jun 9) that...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent