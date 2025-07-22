// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
31.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Instagram.com/jessicaahull
Sports
2 min.Read

Jessica Hull finishes second despite breaking her own Australian mile record at the London Diamond League

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

LONDON, UK: Jessica Hull recently broke her own Australian and Oceanian records in the mile but finished second at the Diamond League meet in London.

The athlete, who won a silver medal in the Olympic mile, was hopeful when Gudaf Tsegay ran very fast at the start, but when Hull got close, Tsegay sped up even more and won the race easily, setting a new national record with a time of 4 minutes 11.88 seconds.

Hull admitted, “I had a lot of distractions, but was just trying to zone into the leader in the second half, but it was a solid run.”

Although she finished second, Hull found consolation in lowering her own Oceanian mile record to 4:13.68.

The athlete added, “Coming in, we were thinking I could run a national record, and I did. I would have liked to have been a little closer to 4:10, but I felt very strong for 4:13… A lot of records fell today, so it was a pretty special to be a part of that race.”

See also  Marathoner Brimin Kipkorir of Kenya has been suspended for doping

In front of 60,000 spectators, she and high jumper Eleanor Patterson both took second place, while Rose Davies, who also set new national and Oceanian records in the 5000 m, placed third. Despite not gaining the top spot, it was a strong and memorable event for Australian athletes. 

On social media, netizens expressed their support for Hull: “So stoked for her. She gives it her all and is a great competitor”, “Absolutely brilliant!!”, “She shows up every single race”, and “Brilliant! Amazing! Incredible! 🏃🏼‍♀️👏🏻😀.” 

Tournament highlights

Davies finished third with a time of 14:31.45, just behind two Ethiopian runners, Medina Eisa, who finished with a time of 14:30.57, and Fantaye Belayneh, who had a time of 14:30.90. Her time was more than nine seconds faster than her old national record of 14:40.83, which she set in China last April. 

See also  Keely Hodgkinson signs up for ATHLOS NYC — an event where music festival meets track and field

With this, Davies expressed: “I was ready for a big race and felt like I responded to the challenge today… My expectations were a PB (personal best), and I have achieved that, so I am really pleased.”

Moreover, Georgia Griffith came fifth with a new personal best of 14:32.82, also beating the old record. Former world champion Patterson was also surprised that her 1.93-metre jump was enough to win silver. British athlete Morgan Lake took first place with a jump of 1.96 metres.

Olympic 100m champion Julien Alfred broke her own record for St. Lucia by running the fastest 200m time in the world this year—21.71 seconds. Australian runner Torrie Lewis wasn’t able to keep up and finished last with a time of 23.05 seconds.

Hot this week

Business

Singapore Airlines tops Travel + Leisure’s 2025 international airlines list again

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines has taken the top spot in...
Business

Singapore Tokenize Xchange urges users to withdraw or transfer assets by Sep 30 after failing to secure MPI licence

SINGAPORE: Tokenize Xchange, a Singapore-based digital exchange platform, has...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore’s preliminary suicide toll at 314: Why Singapore’s quiet crisis is louder than it seems

SINGAPORE: A total of 314 suicides were reported in...

‘Still scraping by at 30’: Singaporeans open up about living paycheck to paycheck

SINGAPORE: “Every pay after offsetting important bills makes me...

CAAS launches S$200M OneAviation Manpower Fund to boost the aviation workforce in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has...

5 weeks jail and S$1.5K fine for man who tapped EZ-Link card on bus driver’s face

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to five...

Business

Singapore Airlines tops Travel + Leisure’s 2025 international airlines list again

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines has taken the top spot in...

Singapore Tokenize Xchange urges users to withdraw or transfer assets by Sep 30 after failing to secure MPI licence

SINGAPORE: Tokenize Xchange, a Singapore-based digital exchange platform, has...

‘No career, no friends, no way out: Is the government sector a dead end?’

SINGAPORE: In the corridors of a government bureau, an...

‘Two jobs, no life — Is this hustle culture or just slow suicide?’

SINGAPORE: For the past three months, a Singaporean has...

Singapore Politics

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

Alexis Dang delves deeper into the health scare that changed her life in new interview

SINGAPORE: Alexis Dang, who contested under the Worker’s Party...

© The Independent Singapore