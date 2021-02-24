Jennifer Aniston dating mystery man

- Advertisement -

People have been interested in Jennifer Aniston’s love life since she first became famous. For years fans of The Morning Show star had been speculating about Aniston’s love interests.

Following her divorce from Brad Pitt, rumours of his affair with former wife Angelina Jolie began circulating. Fans were upset to hear the news and they reached out to Aniston on social media to show their support. It has been reported that Aniston is seeing someone lately but the identity of the man is still a mystery that is yet to be unveiled.

Pinkvilla reported via InTouch Weekly that the 52-year-old actress shares ‘tons’ in common with the mystery man. Aniston may not be going public with any sort of romantic relationship but the source said that things are going well between Aniston and her new mystery man. The source said that the man is ‘handsome’, he makes Aniston laugh and that she ‘feels safe’ with him.

- Advertisement -

“He was never a fan of hers or Friends, which she found so refreshing.” Both the actress and her significant other “love independent and foreign films, cooking and dogs,” added the source. Aniston shared a clip from the 1982 documentary All by Myself: The Eartha Kitt Story earlier this month.

When asked about compromising for a man in a relationship, the iconic star laughed and replied, “Stupid. A man comes into my life and I have to compromise? You must think about that one again,” she says in the clip. “A man comes into my life and you have to compromise? For what? For what?”

Born on February 11, 1969, Jennifer Joanna Aniston is an American actress, producer, and businesswoman. The daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, she began working as an actress at an early age with an uncredited role in the 1988 film Mac and Me; her first major film role came in the 1993 horror comedy Leprechaun. Since her career grew in the 1990s, Aniston has become one of the world’s highest-paid actresses.

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg