JB vape shops continue to advertise deliveries in S’pore despite ban, ‘Not possible to dig up the roots once they are sunk in,’ says a netizen

JOHOR BAHRU: A netizen said it is really “not possible to dig up the roots once they are sunk in” as vape sellers in Johor Bahru (JB) reportedly continue to advertise deliveries to Singapore.

Mothership recently reported that one shop in JB is still promoting “JB delivery/SG delivery” services, with its contact number displayed on the shop window. The shopkeeper confirmed that orders to Singapore will continue, even though he acknowledged that enforcement has become stricter.

He also said prices have not changed and stocks are available in Singapore. Orders can be made directly via WhatsApp or Telegram, with same-day delivery possible if placed before 3 p.m., though he did not explain how the products were brought across the Causeway.

When asked about Kpods, the shopkeeper said they “ruin lives” and pointed out that they are classified as illegal drugs. Vapes, however, remain legal in Malaysia, so he did not see a problem selling them. Asked about the ban in Singapore, he laughed and replied, “What to do? I have to earn money.”

On Sep 1, Singapore introduced higher penalties for e-vaporiser users and etomidate abusers.

According to gov.sg, “Repeat offenders will undergo rehabilitation, mandatory supervision and detention. Importers, sellers or distributors of etomidate e-vaporisers will face up to 20 years’ jail & 15 strokes of the cane.” More information on vaping offences can be found here .

Leading up to this, government agencies in the city-state have been clamping down on vape smuggling with enhanced checks.

However, netizens reacting to the situation doubted whether stricter laws and higher penalties would make much difference.

One commented that suppliers had built a deep underground network to move vapes into Singapore, noting, “It’s really not possible to dig up the roots once they are sunk in.” He added, “I am doubtful that the increased regulation is going to have a significant impact on vape proliferation.”

Another pointed out there are many websites promising same-day vape deliveries.

Meanwhile, one commenter, noting the JB shop’s swift service, quipped, “Wa, very good service.” /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)