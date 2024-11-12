;
JB residents complain that crowds flocking to “Johor’s Koh Samui” lookalike beach are “becoming a nuisance” due to poor parking

ByMary Alavanza

November 12, 2024
viral video on TikTok, which likened Johor’s Stulang Laut to Thailand’s Koh Samui

MALAYSIA: A viral TikTok video comparing Johor’s Stulang Laut to Thailand’s Koh Samui beach has annoyed local residents, as outsiders park their vehicles along narrow roads.

Crowds would then take photos and videos of the seaside view, creating traffic and parking problems in the area, The New Paper reports.

@afey77

Jalan terus ketuaaa #fypシ゚viral #cl9 #cl7 #xbcyza #kohsamui #jbstyle

♬ suara asli – 🍺DJ_GOJEK_🍺 – 🍺DJ_GOJEK_🍺

16-year-old Muhammad Farhad Ali Khan, a local secondary school student, explained that since the video went viral, many people have been parking their vehicles along Jalan Perdana.

He said that most visitors come in the late evenings on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to take photos of the sunset. On these days, there is often a long line of cars and motorcycles waiting for their turn. 

Farhad, who has lived in the area his whole life, said, “It does not look anything like Koh Samui.”

66-year-old retiree Mr Lee added that it became difficult for residents to drive their cars along the road, as it was crowded with parked cars and motorcycles, which “is becoming a nuisance.”

“The road has become narrower as these vehicles, some of which are parked in the middle of the road,” he said.

Mr Lee mentioned that the area has been busier than usual for about a week, with many visitors coming from places like Kulai and Kota Tinggi.

According to him, they like coming to the area because “they can also see the ongoing construction of the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link rail bridge linking with Singapore.”

He noted that once the RTS project is completed in a couple of years, more people will visit the Stulang Laut area regularly.

Johor Bahru Mayor Datuk Mohd Noorazam Osman has urged visitors to park responsibly.

Aware of the viral situation in the area, he said that while people are welcome to enjoy the view, they should avoid blocking roads or causing problems for residents.

He added that visitors can park in public parking areas along Stulang Laut, not in residential areas.

The mayor also mentioned that the area is monitored by CCTV cameras linked to the Johor Bahru Integrated Operation Command Centre which can be monitored by the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB).

“If they cause congestion or block people’s houses, we usually use speakers to ask the vehicle owners to remove their cars or motorcycles,” he explained.

He added that if visitors don’t comply, “the city council (MBJB) can do it for them,” with the tow truck available 24/7. /TISG

