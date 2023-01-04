Jaynesh Isuran’s heartfelt message to those mourning the loss of their fathers and why it hurts him when others lose their fathers

SINGAPORE — Jaya Ganesh Isuran, aka Jaynesh, 49, shared a heartfelt message to those who mourn the loss of their fathers – to which he can strongly relate. In an Instagram post, the Singaporean television actor and host expressed his sad feelings.

“Two of my dear friends lost their fathers recently… In a matter of moments, they were gone,” Jaynesh stated. He continued by saying that it hurts him to know someone had lost their fathers because it brings back memories of when his own dad passed on. “It’s been years, yet the pain is still so excruciating. A pain that I have learnt to live with. A scar that I carry in my heart forever.”

Furthermore, Jaynesh encouraged everyone to be thankful for their lives and the people they share them with. “Life is so damn unpredictable. You will never know when is the last time you will see someone.. talk to someone.. or see someone smile.. So please please be thankful for all the wonderful beings in your life. Love them, treasure them, create moments,” the actor advised.

He also captioned his post with a quote from Jeanette Winterson – ‘To lose someone you love is to alter your life forever’.

Netizens conveyed their own experiences in the comments section as well.

One IG user commented: “Thank you for speaking up…. and also leading the way as a husband and father… the importance of a father in a family is often overlooked and as much as it pains you, we appreciate you constantly showing up”.

This comment above gained a reply from Jaynesh: “I try my best.. not perfect but I try. Thank you”.

Another IG user remarked: “Parents are like our pillars. Either one pillar lose balance. Our lives changes forever. Losing my dad past 2 years still trying to move on dear brother”, in which Jaynesh also replied with “We just have to make them proud I guess. That’s the best thing we can do for them”.

Others in the comments section related to the post and thought it was very well expressed.

