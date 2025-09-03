Jay Vine achieves second mountain stage win at Vuelta a España Stage 10, Jonas Vingegaard takes overall lead

Jay Vine won his second stage victory by winning the tenth stage race of the 2025 Vuelta a España. The athlete, riding for the UAE Team Emirates-XRG, broke away from the main group after a long 100-km escape and finished first on the climb at El Ferial Larra Belagua.

This win marks Vine’s fourth stage win of the Vuelta races and the fourth for this team. Moreover, Pablo Castrillo from Movistar placed second, and his teammate Javier Romo won third place.

With this, Vine expressed that, for him, winning is difficult and that it gives him an incredible feeling when he achieves it. More so, he admitted that he doesn’t think that he will get used to winning because it is ‘unbelievably hard.’

Vine also shared his experience from the race and said, “I think I made my move for two and a half hours at the start of the race, trying to follow the big moves. The guys would help me where they could. At the two-hour mark, I just said it wasn’t happening, then there was a crash, and I got stuck behind that, and we were jumping for another 45 minutes. Mikkel [Bjerg] helped me get across, and I thought that was the hardest part of the race until the final climb turned into that.”

“I didn’t want to drag everyone up the climb, so I tried playing a bit of possum at the bottom, and was able to attack my way across to the other riders. Then I got rid of Archie, and then got to Pablo and was able to drop him through the last s-bend, and then it was just gritting my teeth to the end,” he added.

Furthermore, Jonas Vingegaard from Visma-Lease a Bike clinched the overall lead after Torstein Træen, who led the race for three days, lost enough time to defend his ranking.

Highlights of the race

The beginning of Stage 10 happened so fast, and it was hard for athletes to make a breakaway. After the 100-km mark, a group of 26 riders, including Jay Vine, finally broke away from the main group. They went ahead approximately three minutes ahead of the peloton. The main peloton was led by Bahrain Victorious for red jersey holder Torstein Træen.

On the final climb, Alec Segaert was leading but was caught by a chasing group including Vine, Bernard, Romo, and Ryan. From there, Vine attacked and went solo to win the stage ahead of Pablo Castrillo.

Here is the final list of winners after the Stage 10 race:

Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) in 3:56:24 Pablo Castrillo (Movistar) +35s Javier Romo (Movistar) +1:04 Archie Ryan (EF Education-EasyPost) +1:05 Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) Junior Lecerf (Soudal Quick-Step) João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) all at the same time

Here is the overall ranking after the Stage 10 race:

Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) in 37:33:52 Torstein Træen (Bahrain Victorious) +26s João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) 38s Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling) +58s Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) +2:03 Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) +2:05 Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) +2:23 Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) +2:16 Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) at the same time Matthew Riccitello (Israel-Premier Tech) +2:43

On social media, netizens expressed their support for Vine. One remarked that his performance was brilliant to watch. Another netizen stated: “Congratulations mate! You and the boys are absolutely flying ✈️”

