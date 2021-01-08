Jay Chou’s KL concert set for February 2022

- Advertisement -

King of Mandopop Jay Chou’s Carnival World Tour — Kuala Lumpur is set for February 19 next year after a triple postponement.

Organiser G.H.Y Culture & Media released a statement on its Facebook page saying the Bukit Jalil National Stadium would remain as the venue.

“In light of continued health and safety concerns, the Jay Chou Carnival World Tour — Kuala Lumpur that had been scheduled for 16 January 2021 will be rescheduled to 19 February 2022 (Saturday) at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.”

Fans who bought the tickets previously through TicketCharge are encouraged to retain the tickets, as it is still valid for the new show date.

- Advertisement -

For fans that cannot make the new date, they can contact TicketCharge at 03-9222 8811 or visit www.ticketcharge.com.my for more details.

Jay Chou’s Carnival World Tour — Kuala Lumpur was originally scheduled for February 29, 2020 but was later postponed to August because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carnival World Tour is Chou’s eighth concert tour to celebrate the multi-award-winning singer’s 20 years in the music business.

Chou last performed in Malaysia in January 2018, before returning in October to accompany his wife Hannah Quinlivan, who was shooting a movie on location here.

Born on January 18, 1979, Jay Chou is a Taiwanese singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, actor, film director, businessman and magician.

Dubbed the “King of Mandopop”, and having sold more than 30 million albums, Chou is one of the best-selling artists in Mainland China and is known for his work with lyricist Vincent Fang, who he has frequently collaborated with on his music.

In 2000, Chou released his debut studio album, Jay (2000), under the record company Alfa Music to moderate success.

Chou rose to fame with the release of his second studio album, Fantasy (2001), which combined Western and Eastern music styles.

The album won five Golden Melody Awards, including Album of the Year. He has since released twelve more studio albums, spawning a string of hit singles and gaining significant prominence in Asian communities around the world.

Chou has embarked on six world tours, performing in cities around the world to over 10 million spectators as of 2019.