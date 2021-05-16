Jay Chou’s 5-year-old daughter resembles little girl in his music video

- Advertisement -

Taipei — Is it possible that one of Jay Chou’s music video predicted the future? Taiwanese-Australian actress Hannah Quinlivan, 27, the 42-year-old pop king’s wife posted a photo on Tuesday (May 11) a photo that she snapped of their five-year-old daughter Hathaway practising the violin from behind.

An observant netizen pointed out that the scene looked familiar, saying that Hathaway “looks just like” the silhouette of a long-haired little girl playing the same instrument in the music video for Jay’s song ‘Lover From Previous Life’.

The music video was released in May 2016, two months before Hathaway celebrated her first birthday so it is definitely not her in the clip. Quinlivan herself was surprised by the resemblance when she saw the post, sharing it on her Instagram Stories and saying that if no one had said anything, she would not have noticed it.

It is possible that Chou intended for the little girl in the video to represent Hathaway, not only is the whole song dedicated to her but she helped to ‘compose’ the melody while tinkling around on a toy piano when she was just four months old, according to 8days.sg.

Fans were amazed at the coincidence and at how Chou’s vision for his daughter to be as musically inclined as him as demonstrated in the music video is coming true. A number of fans took the opportunity to roast the singer for not putting out any new records in recent years (his last one was 2016’s Jay Chou’s Bedtime Stories, which ‘Lover From Previous Life’ is found on).

“Maybe Hathaway will release an album before Jay Chou,” one quipped.

Born on January 18, 1979, Jay Chou is a Taiwanese singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, actor, film director, businessman and magician. Dubbed the "King of Mandopop", and having sold over 30 million records, Chou is one of the best-selling artists in Mainland China and is known for his work with lyricist Vincent Fang, with whom he has frequently collaborated on his music.

