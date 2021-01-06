Entertainment Celebrity Jay Chou may have edited wife's photo to hide pregnancy

Jay Chou may have edited wife’s photo to hide pregnancy

Eagle-eyed fans scrutinised a recent photo and concluded that the photo has been edited

Hannah Quinlivan is believed to be pregnant based on this picture which is thought to be edited. Picture: Instagram

Taipei – Taiwanese pop star Jay Chou and his model wife Hannah Quinlivan are happily married with two children — Romeo, 3, and Hathaway, 5.

Fans are speculating that another child is on the way based on a recent New Year’s Eve celebration photo. Eagle-eyed fans scrutinised the recent photo and have concluded that the photo has been edited. They suspected it was edited to hide Hannah’s baby bump.

Hannah’s waist seemed to have been manipulated to be slimmer, by comparing the photo to a similar one posted by a friend. The giveaway was that the table leg behind Hannah was distorted. Previously, Hannah expressed her desire to have another child.

The possibility of a third child is likely with the observation of a visible bump during the New Year’s Eve celebration. However, to the disappointment of many, the pop star’s agent has squashed all baby rumours; “It’s just that the clothes are too big.”

Jay Chou and his wife Hannah Quinlivan. Picture: Instagram

Born on January 18, 1979, Jay Chou is a Taiwanese singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, actor, film director, businessman and magician. Dubbed the “King of Mandopop”, and having sold more than 30 million albums, Jay is one of the best-selling artists in Mainland China and is known for his work with lyricist Vincent Fang, who he has frequently collaborated with on his music.

In 2000, Jay released his debut studio album, Jay (2000), under the record company Alfa Music to moderate success. He rose to fame with the release of his second studio album, Fantasy (2001), which combined Western and Eastern music styles.

The album won five Golden Melody Awards, including Album of the Year. He has since further released 12 more studio albums, spawning a string of hit singles and gaining significant prominence in Asian communities around the world. Jay has embarked on six world tours, performing in cities around the world to more than 10 million spectators as of 2019. /TISG

 

