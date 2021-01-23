Entertainment Celebrity Jay Chou celebrates his 42nd birthday by glamping

Jay Chou celebrates his 42nd birthday by glamping

Jay Chou and his wife spoil each other by planning yearly birthday parties for the other.

Jay Chou went glamping with his friends for his birthday. Picture: Instagram

Lydia Koh

EntertainmentCelebrity
Taiwan — On Jan 18 this year, Quinlivan organised a glamping party to mark Jay Chou’s 42nd birthday.

Similarly, in August last year, Chou celebrated his wife Hannah Quinlivan’s 27th birthday by throwing two retro-themed parties for her.

Chou wrote on Instagram that he spent his birthday in nature surrounded by dear friends and family. He added that his only birthday wish is that everyone stays healthy and happy as always.

As reported by 8days.sg on January 21, there were at least 18 people spotted in a snap and in the background were five spacious tents. At the site, there was also a small playground set up which was brightly lit with fairy lights and lamps. Quinlivan uploaded photos from the outing, one of which featured her and Chou posing in front of a waterfall together.

Hannah Quinlivan posed in front of a waterfall with Jay Chou. Picture: Instagram

“Who needs superheroes when you have a super husband? Happy Birthday, my superman!” she wrote. Quinlivan’s photo also reignited the debate about Chou’s weight. A week ago, Chou and Quinlivan attended the premiere of his new racing film Nezha, and Chou was photographed looking plumper than usual.

However, in Quinlivan’s photos, Chou appeared to look slimmer than he did at the movie’s premiere so netizens suggest that either Chou was suffering from water retention when he went for the event, or Quinlivan had Photoshopped the photos from the birthday bash.

Born on January 18, 1979, Jay Chou is a Taiwanese singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer, actor, film director, businessman and magician. Dubbed the “King of Mandopop”, and having sold more than 30 million albums, Chou is one of the best-selling artists in Mainland China and is known for his work with lyricist Vincent Fang, with whom he has frequently collaborated on his music.

In 2000, Chou released his debut studio album, Jay (2000), under the record company Alfa Music to moderate success. Chou rose to fame with the release of his second studio album, Fantasy (2001), which combined Western and Eastern music styles.

The album won five Golden Melody Awards, including Album of the Year. He has since further released twelve more studio albums, spawning a string of hit singles and gaining significant prominence in Asian communities around the world. Chou has embarked on six world tours, performing in cities around the world to more than 10 million spectators as of 2019. /TISG

